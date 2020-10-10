Mies, Krawietz celebrate after keeping French doubles title

PARIS (AP) — Andreas Mies fell onto his back and Kevin Krawietz sank to his knees in celebration after they…

PARIS (AP) — Andreas Mies fell onto his back and Kevin Krawietz sank to his knees in celebration after they successfully defended their French Open doubles title on Saturday.

They beat U.S. Open champions Mate Pavic of Croatia and Bruno Soares of Brazil 6-3, 7-5 in the final.

The eighth-seeded German pair won on their second match point when Soares scooped a forehand into the net on Court Philippe Chatrier.

After picking themselves up off the red clay of Roland Garros’ main court, they hugged at the net.

Krawietz’s forehand winner gave them a break of serve and a 6-5 lead against the No. 7 seeds.

With Mies serving for the match, the duo missed one match point, and then scrambled to save two break points — Krawietz fending off the first with an emphatic smash at the net.

They closed out the win on a chilly evening when Soares was at full stretch and could not get enough power on the ball to carry it over the net.

Mies and Krawietz went to celebrate with a handful of fans, two of whom were wearing the white jerseys of Germany’s soccer team as they applauded loudly.

Other fans were getting ready to toast their win back in Germany.

“A lot of friends and family are sitting at home in front of the TV. They couldn’t come this year,” Krawietz said. “My uncle is grilling and drinking some beers at home. My girlfriend, I love you, and enjoy the party tonight guys.”

Soares praised the victors.

“Well done, amazing run. Enjoy the moment,” he said. “Hopefully we get a chance next year to go one better.”

