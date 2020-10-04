CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 frontline workers honored with art | White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks | Latest test results in DC region
Miami goalkeeper Luis Robles breaks left arm vs. NYC

The Associated Press

October 4, 2020, 2:27 PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Inter Miami goalkeeper Luis Robles has a fractured left arm.

Robles, Miami’s captain, was hurt during a collision with a New York City player during second-half stoppage time of Saturday night’s Major League Soccer match, a 3-2 defeat.

Miami said Sunday that Robles will be evaluated further at Baptist Health.

The 36-year-old joined Miami this season after eight season with the New York Red Bulls. He also has played for Kaiserslautern (2008-10) and Karlsruher in Germany.

Robles played three international matches for the United States, one each in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

