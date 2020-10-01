Mewis’ first Man City goal secures Women’s FA Cup final spot

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — American midfielder Sam Mewis scored her first Manchester City goal to send her new team into…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — American midfielder Sam Mewis scored her first Manchester City goal to send her new team into the Women’s FA Cup final with a 2-1 victory over Arsenal on Thursday.

After Jordan Nobbs had canceled out City captain Steph Houghton’s opener from a free kick, Mewis netted the winner in the 41st minute.

Chloe Kelly’s cross from the right found Ellen White, who managed to scramble the ball back for the unmarked Mewis to strike into the net.

Fellow American World Cup winner Rose Lavelle made her City debut as a second-half substitute.

City will play Everton on Oct. 31 at Wembley Stadium in a final that was originally due to be played in May before the pandemic disruption.

Mewis joined City from the North Carolina Courage of the National Women’s Soccer League.

