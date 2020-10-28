ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Medina, New York City FC hand Toronto FC 2nd straight loss

The Associated Press

October 28, 2020, 10:40 PM

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jesús Medina scored for the second consecutive game and New York City FC beat Toronto FC 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Valentín Castellanos ripped a right-footer from well outside the box that was parried away by goalkeeper Quentin Westburg, but Medina put away the rebound from point-blank range in the 51st minute.

NYCFC (10-8-3) has won back-to-back games following a three-game winless streak.

Toronto FC (12-4-5) has dropped consecutive games, including a 5-0 loss to Philadelphia, following a nine-game unbeaten streak.

Toronto FC sits three points behind the Union, whose 44 points are the most in MLS. The teams began the night tied atop the standings. Philadelphia beat the Chicago Fire 2-1.

Toronto FC had 45.5% of the possession against NYCFC, was outshot 15-7 and didn’t have a shot on target.

