Maurer has 3 saves, Dallas ties Real Salt Lake 0-0

The Associated Press

October 24, 2020, 11:56 PM

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Jimmy Maurer posted his fifth shutout in his 13th start of the season, and Dallas played Real Salt Lake to a 0-0 tie on Saturday night.

Maurer finished with three saves and two crosses caught for Dallas (6-5-7), which managed to secure a point and move into a tie with Los Angeles for fifth in the Western Conference despite being shut out for the second consecutive game.

Real Salt Lake (5-7-7) — which has four losses and just one win in its last six games — had 55% possession and outshot Dallas 24-8.

