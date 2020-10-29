MATCHDAY: Wolves play Palace; Cádiz, Stuttgart in action

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Friday: ENGLAND Wolverhampton manager Nuno Espirito Santos is concerned about toothless…

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Friday:

ENGLAND

Wolverhampton manager Nuno Espirito Santos is concerned about toothless first-half displays heading into the match against Crystal Palace. The team has failed to score before the break in 58 games since returning to the Premier League in 2018. A 1-1 draw with Newcastle last weekend left Wolves ninth in the standings, below Palace on goal difference. Palace has been boosted by Gary Cahill and James Tomkins being declared fully fit for the game. James McCarthy also returned to training this week, while Jordan Ayew and Jack Butland are also back with the group after a period of self-isolation with the coronavirus.

SPAIN

Cádiz visits Eibar aiming to extend its excellent return to the topflight after 14 years in the lower divisions. Cádiz has only lost twice in seven rounds this season, and it has won all three away matches. Unbeaten in four games, Cádiz stunned defending champion Real Madrid on its last outing from home. Eibar coach José Mendilibar praised counterpart Álvaro Cervera for Cádiz’s good start. “Cádiz has a clear plan and carries it out,” Mendilibar said. “It is hard to do them damage, and they don’t need much to score a goal. They are a pleasure to watch.” Eibar is undefeated in three rounds but has yet to win at home.

GERMANY

Stuttgart is flying high in fifth after being promoted to the Bundesliga and only Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig have scored more goals. Stuttgart can continue that run of good form against a Schalke team which is in deep trouble having not won a league game since January. New Schalke coach Manuel Baum picked up the team’s first point in a 1-1 draw with Union Berlin two weeks ago, but was a clear second-best in a 3-0 loss to Dortmund on Saturday.

