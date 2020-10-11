CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC rec centers to reopen Tuesday | Judge: DC church can hold services | Latest test results in DC region
Mads Pedersen wins Gent-Wevelgem race

The Associated Press

October 11, 2020, 1:28 PM

WEVELGEM, Belgium (AP) — Mads Pedersen won the Gent-Wevelgem one-day race Sunday, beating a strong field whittled down by windy and wet conditions.

The classic 225-kilometer (140-mile) dash through Belgium is usually raced in early spring but was pushed back by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2019 world champion Pedersen surged free of a group of nine riders that led the race at the finish. The Dane beat French rider Florian Senechal and Italian Matteo Trentin in the final sprint.

