Lod, own goal help Minnesota United beat Rapids 2-1

The Associated Press

October 28, 2020, 10:37 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Robin Lod scored and an own goal by Colorado helped Minnesota United beat the Rapids 2-1 on Wednesday night.

On the counterattack, Ethan Finlay played an arcing cross that Colorado’s Lalas Abubakar attempted to clear but slipped under the crossbar for an own goal in the 89th minute to give Minnesota the go-ahead goal.

Minnesota (8-5-6) has won back-to-back games an is unbeaten in its last six games.

Lod ran onto a pass from Emanuel Reynoso and side-footer a first-timer from the top of the area to open the scoring in the 44th minute. Andre Shinyashiki scored for the Rapids to make it 1-1 in the 69th. Shinyashiki has three goals this season, all coming in the last five games.

Colorado (5-6-4) has lost back-to-back games.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

