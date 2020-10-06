CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC officials react to White House cases | Cruises preparing for future sailing | Latest test results in DC region
Liverpool’s Swiss forward Shaqiri positive for virus

The Associated Press

October 6, 2020, 5:13 AM

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland and Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for COVID-19, the Swiss soccer federation said on Tuesday.

Shaqiri was in isolation and soccer officials were consulting with health authorities in Switzerland about his case, the federation said.

Shaqiri joins Liverpool teammates Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane in testing positive for the coronavirus this season.

It was unclear if Switzerland players who have been in contact with Shaqiri will go into quarantine. The team hosts Croatia on Wednesday in a friendly at St. Gallen.

The 28-year-old Shaqiri was due to play for Switzerland for the first time since the UEFA Nations League finals in June 2019.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

