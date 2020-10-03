CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump's diagnosis shows US vulnerability to virus | New syndrome seen in adults resembles MIS-C in kids | Latest virus test results in DC region
Lens moves 2nd with 2-0 win over 9-man Saint-Etienne

The Associated Press

October 3, 2020, 1:46 PM

PARIS (AP) — Lens moved up to second in the French league with a 2-0 win over nine-man Saint-Etienne on Saturday.

Lens is level on points with Rennes but below the league leader on goal difference. Rennes hosts Reims on Sunday.

Saint-Etienne got off to the worst possible start as defender Timothée Kolodziejczak was sent off after just 14 minutes for a foul on Lens forward Ignatius Ganago. Gaël Kakuta converted the resulting penalty.

Facundo Medina thought he had doubled Lens’ lead shortly after but it was ruled out for offside.

It got even worse for the visitors in the second half as forward Wahbi Khazri was also dismissed for a poor challenge in the 65th minute.

Florian Sotoca headed in a corner nine minutes from time to seal the match.

Nice played Nantes later Saturday.

