Leafs sign veteran Jason Spezza to another 1-year deal

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed center Jason Spezza to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

It marks the second straight one-year deal at the NHL minimum with the Leafs for the 37-year-old Toronto native.

Spezza had nine goals and 25 points in 58 regular-season games with Toronto last season. He has 940 points (341 goals, 599 assists) in 1,123 regular-season games and 70 points (25 goals, 45 assists) in 85 career playoff games with the Ottawa Senators, Dallas Stars and Leafs.

Spezza was picked second overall by the Senators in the 2001 draft.

