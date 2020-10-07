LAFC-Colorado postponed after Rapids staffer tests positive

The Associated Press

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Colorado’s home game against Los Angeles FC was postponed Wednesday night after a member of the Rapids’ staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

Major League Soccer said the decision was made in consultation with the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment and infectious disease experts.

A makeup date will be announced later.

