CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. football coaches request in-person workouts | 2nd vaccine trial paused | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Sports » LAFC-Colorado postponed after Rapids…

LAFC-Colorado postponed after Rapids staffer tests positive

The Associated Press

October 7, 2020, 5:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Colorado’s home game against Los Angeles FC was postponed Wednesday night after a member of the Rapids’ staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

Major League Soccer said the decision was made in consultation with the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment and infectious disease experts.

A makeup date will be announced later.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up