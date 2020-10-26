ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why do we still have Electoral College?
Home » Sports » Kane and Son combine…

Kane and Son combine to give Tottenham to 1-0 win at Burnley

The Associated Press

October 26, 2020, 6:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Son Heung-min combined with Harry Kane to give Tottenham a 1-0 victory over Burnley in the Premier League on Monday.

Kane headed Erik Lamela’s corner on for Son to nod into the net in the 76th minute at Turf Moor. It was the ninth time in six league matches so far this season that Kane and Son have combined for goals.

“This season when I’ve been dropping a bit deeper … it allows me to get some space,” Kane said.

Tottenham moved up to fifth place and didn’t bring Gareth Bale off the bench in northern England. Burnley has one point from five games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

The newest batch of Presidential Innovation Fellows

House Democrats demand immediate stop to Schedule F executive order

GSA, DoD try again to get multi-billion dollar cloud contract up and running

OPM tells workforce the merger with GSA is off, but new concerns arise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up