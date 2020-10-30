ELECTION NEWS: Follow election coverage live | Election night protest in DC | Photos around the DC region | Photos across the US
Hockey Hall of Fame to have no new inductees in 2021

The Associated Press

October 30, 2020, 12:53 PM

TORONTO (AP) — The Hockey Hall of Fame will have no new inductees in 2021, with the class of 2020 honored that year instead.

The 2020 inductees were to have been inducted Nov. 16 in Toronto, but the ceremony was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hockey Hall of Fame chairman Lanny McDonald said in a statement Friday the Hall’s board of directors made the decision in a Thursday teleconference.

McDonald said the 2020 class deserves the same experience as previous classes, where inductees mix over several days with family, friends, former teammates and fans.

McDonald said after the decision to postpone the 2020 event the Hall would not consider a virtual ceremony.

The 2020 class was announced in June and features forward Jarome Iginla, winger Marian Hossa, defensemen Kevin Lowe and Doug Wilson, Canadian women’s goaltender Kim St. Pierre and longtime general manager Ken Holland.

