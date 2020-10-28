ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Hewitt leads fan vote for International Tennis Hall of Fame

The Associated Press

October 28, 2020, 8:06 PM

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Two-time Grand Slam title winner Lleyton Hewitt led the fan voting for the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021 and will get a bonus of 3% added to his tally from the official voting group.

The Hall announced the results of four weeks of fan voting Wednesday. Lisa Raymond finished second and gets a 2% boost to her official vote, and Jonas Bjorkman was third and so gets a bonus of 1%.

Juan Carlos Ferrero and Sergi Bruguera are also on the ballot in the player category.

Players need 75% support from the official voting group — which includes tennis media and historians — to be elected to the Hall, and the fan vote can help push someone over that threshold.

The inductees will be announced early next year and the enshrinement ceremony is scheduled for July.

