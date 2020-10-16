CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. exec defends approach to aid distribution | Christie says he was wrong to not wear mask in White House | Latest test results in DC region
French soccer club Montpellier reports 12 virus cases

The Associated Press

October 16, 2020, 3:44 AM

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — French soccer club Montpellier reported 12 positive tests for COVID-19 among its players and staff on Friday.

Montpellier said eight players and four staff members have now been isolated according to protocols in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

The club did not comment on the implications for its game away to Monaco on Sunday afternoon.

Montpellier is fifth in the 20-team Ligue 1, one place ahead of Monaco on goal difference.

The first-team squad was tested on Thursday and new tests were being taken early Friday, the club said.

