French Open Results

Monday At Stade Rolan Garros Paris Purse: €17,818,640 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Monday from French Open at…

PARIS (AP) _ Results Monday from French Open at Stade Rolan Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Petra Kvitova (7), Czech Republic, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-2, 6-4.

Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Paula Badosa, Spain, 7-5, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Demi Schuurs (6), Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.

