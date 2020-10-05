CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. discourages trick-or-treating | Empty chairs in DC honor virus victims | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Sports » French Open Results

French Open Results

The Associated Press

October 5, 2020, 6:22 AM

Monday

At Stade Rolan Garros

Paris

Purse: €17,818,640

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Monday from French Open at Stade Rolan Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Petra Kvitova (7), Czech Republic, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-2, 6-4.

Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Paula Badosa, Spain, 7-5, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Demi Schuurs (6), Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

