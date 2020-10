French Open Results

The Associated Press

Friday At Stade Rolan Garros Paris Purse: €18,209,040 Surface: Red clay

Friday

At Stade Rolan Garros

Paris

Purse: €18,209,040

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Friday from French Open at Stade Rolan Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Dominic Thiem (3), Austria, def. Casper Ruud (28), Norway, 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Taylor Fritz (27), United States, 7-6 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (17).

Hugo Gaston, France, def. Stan Wawrinka (16), Switzerland, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0.

Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Stefano Travaglia, Italy, 6-1, 6-4, 6-0.

Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5.

Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-1, 7-5, 6-3.

Diego Schwartzman (12), Argentina, def. Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, 6-3, 6-2.

Elina Svitolina (3), Ukraine, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (27), Russia, 6-4, 7-5.

Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-2.

Simona Halep (1), Romania, def. Amanda Anisimova (25), United States, 6-0, 6-1.

Caroline Garcia, France, def. Elise Mertens (16), Belgium, 1-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Tsvetana Pironkova, Bulgaria, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

Kiki Bertens (5), Netherlands, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-2.

Martina Trevisan, Italy, def. Maria Sakkari (20), Greece, 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, def. Matt Reid and Alex de Minaur, Australia, 6-3, 6-1.

Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy (14), France, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, and Cameron Norrie, Britain, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and John Peers (11), Australia, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic (7), Croatia, def. Andres Molteni, Argentina, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, 7-5, 6-4.

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, def. Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (9), Netherlands, def. Leonardo Mayer and Guido Pella, Argentina, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek (5), Slovakia, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, and Dennis Novak, Austria, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Horia Tecau, Romania, and Jean-Julien Rojer (12), Netherlands, def. Jonny O Mara, Britain, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, 6-3, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Demi Schuurs (6), Netherlands, def. Alison Riske, United States, and Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin (9), United States, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 7-5, 6-2.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Jelena Ostapenko (5), Latvia, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.

Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani (10), Brazil, def. Miyu Kato, Japan, and Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-2, 6-2.

Cristina-Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, and Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-1, 6-3.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Zhang Shuai, China, and Veronika Kudermetova (8), Russia, def. Alison van Uytvanck and Greet Minnen, Belgium, 6-3, 6-3.

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund (12), Germany, 6-3, 0-0, ret.

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (7), Japan, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, and Cornelia Lister, Sweden, 6-7 (7), 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, and Viktoria Kuzmova (13), Slovakia, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-1, 6-4.

Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (14), United States, def. Lauren Davis and Sabrina Santamaria, United States, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.

