French Open Results

Friday At Stade Rolan Garros Paris Purse: €18,209,040 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Friday from French Open at…

Friday

At Stade Rolan Garros

Paris

Purse: €18,209,040

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Friday from French Open at Stade Rolan Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Diego Schwartzman (12), Argentina, 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (0).

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (4), Czech Republic, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (14), United States, def. Nicole Melichar, United States, and Iga Swiatek, Poland, 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-4.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.