French Open Results

Friday
At Stade Rolan Garros
Paris
Purse: €18,209,040
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Friday from French Open at Stade Rolan Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Semifinals
Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Diego Schwartzman (12), Argentina, 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (0).
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (4), Czech Republic, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.
Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (14), United States, def. Nicole Melichar, United States, and Iga Swiatek, Poland, 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-4.
