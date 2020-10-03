FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 1…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 1 0 51 28 2 0 100 49 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 30 South Florida 0 0 0 0 1 1 27 58 East Carolina 0 1 28 51 0 2 57 100 Temple 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 1 0 27 24 1 1 30 79 Memphis 0 0 0 0 1 0 37 24 SMU 0 0 0 0 3 0 146 66 Tulane 0 1 24 27 2 1 117 75 Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 16

Saturday’s Games

South Florida at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at SMU, 3:30 p.m.

Navy at Air Force, 6 p.m.

Tulsa at UCF, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Tulane at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Temple at Navy, 6 p.m.

East Carolina at South Florida, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boston College 1 0 26 6 2 0 50 27 Clemson 1 0 37 13 2 0 86 13 Miami 2 0 99 44 3 0 130 58 North Carolina 1 0 31 6 1 0 31 6 Notre Dame 1 0 27 13 2 0 79 13 Virginia 1 0 38 20 1 0 38 20 Virginia Tech 1 0 45 24 1 0 45 24 Pittsburgh 2 1 73 60 3 1 128 60 NC State 2 1 99 116 2 1 99 116 Georgia Tech 1 1 36 50 1 2 57 99 Syracuse 1 2 53 72 1 2 53 72 Louisville 0 2 54 70 1 2 89 91 Wake Forest 0 2 55 82 1 2 121 96 Duke 0 3 39 91 0 3 39 91 Florida St. 0 2 23 68 0 2 23 68

Friday’s Games

Wake Forest 66, Campbell 14

Saturday’s Games

NC State 30, Pittsburgh 29

North Carolina at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Florida St., 4 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Duke, 4 p.m.

Virginia at Clemson, 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Wake Forest, Postponed

Saturday, Oct. 10

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, Noon

NC State at Virginia, Noon

Duke at Syracuse, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston College, 4 p.m.

Miami at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma St. 1 0 27 13 2 0 43 20 Iowa St. 1 0 37 34 1 1 51 65 Kansas St. 1 0 38 35 1 1 69 70 Texas 1 1 94 89 2 1 153 92 West Virginia 1 1 40 48 2 1 96 58 Baylor 1 1 68 41 1 1 68 41 TCU 1 1 67 68 1 1 67 68 Oklahoma 0 1 35 38 1 1 83 38 Texas Tech 0 1 56 63 1 1 91 96 Kansas 0 1 14 47 0 2 37 85

Saturday’s Games

TCU 33, Texas 31

West Virginia 27, Baylor 21

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Texas vs. Oklahoma at Dallas, T.X., Noon

Texas Tech at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at TCU, 4 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 28

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maryland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 7 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 35 FAU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 FIU 0 0 0 0 0 1 34 36 Middle Tennessee 0 1 35 37 0 3 49 126 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 2 45 65

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UAB 1 0 21 13 3 1 122 89 Louisiana Tech 1 0 31 30 2 1 111 113 UTSA 1 1 50 56 3 1 125 114 UTEP 0 0 0 0 3 1 75 92 North Texas 0 0 0 0 1 1 92 96 Rice 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern Miss. 0 1 30 31 0 3 75 129

Saturday’s Games

UAB 21, UTSA 13

Rice at Marshall, Postponed

Charlotte at FAU, 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.

Southern Miss. at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Middle Tennessee at FIU, 4 p.m.

FAU at Southern Miss., 4 p.m.

UAB at Rice, Postponed

UTEP at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at North Texas, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Akron 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 75 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UNLV 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday’s Games

Navy at Air Force, 6 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 2 47 129 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 134 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday’s Games

Houston Baptist at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Florida St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, Postponed

Mercer at Jacksonville St., 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA California 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida 2 0 89 59 2 0 89 59 Georgia 1 0 37 10 1 0 37 10 Tennessee 2 0 66 39 2 0 66 39 Kentucky 0 1 13 29 0 1 13 29 Missouri 0 2 31 73 0 2 31 73 South Carolina 0 2 51 69 0 2 51 69 Vanderbilt 0 1 12 17 0 1 12 17

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 1 0 38 19 1 0 38 19 Auburn 1 0 29 13 1 0 29 13 Mississippi St. 1 0 44 34 1 0 44 34 Texas A&M 1 0 17 12 1 0 17 12 Arkansas 0 1 10 37 0 1 10 37 LSU 0 1 34 44 0 1 34 44 Mississippi 0 1 35 51 0 1 35 51

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee 35, Missouri 12

Florida 38, South Carolina 24

Texas A&M at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Auburn at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

LSU at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, Noon

Florida at Texas A&M, TBA

Tennessee at Georgia, TBA

Arkansas at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi, 6 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri at LSU, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 3 20 113 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 2 1 86 82 Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 0 2 36 72 Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 0 3 102 158 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 0 3 31 98

Saturday’s Games

West Texas A&M University at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 1 0 52 23 3 0 133 67 Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 94 58 Georgia Southern 0 1 18 20 1 1 45 46 Georgia St. 0 1 31 34 1 1 80 63 Troy 0 0 0 0 1 1 54 62

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 2 0 54 49 3 0 85 63 Texas State 1 0 38 17 1 3 131 123 Arkansas St. 0 1 23 52 1 2 82 120 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 2 66 90 Louisiana-Monroe 0 1 17 38 0 3 30 106

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. 49, East Carolina 29

Coastal Carolina 52, Arkansas St. 23

Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Troy at South Alabama, Postponed

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian St., Postponed

Saturday, Oct. 10

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon

Texas State at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 3:30 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 0 0 0 0 3 0 148 24 Liberty 0 0 0 0 3 0 94 65 Army 0 0 0 0 3 1 144 54 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UMass 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Friday’s Games

BYU 45, Louisiana Tech 14

Saturday’s Games

Liberty 28, North Alabama 7

Abilene Christian at Army, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty, Noon

The Citadel at Army, 1:30 p.m.

UTSA at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dixie State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tarleton State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

