FBC Glance

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|1
|0
|51
|28
|2
|0
|100
|49
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|30
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|58
|East Carolina
|0
|1
|28
|51
|0
|2
|57
|100
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Navy
|1
|0
|27
|24
|1
|1
|30
|79
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|24
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|146
|66
|Tulane
|0
|1
|24
|27
|2
|1
|117
|75
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|16
___
Saturday’s Games
South Florida at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Memphis at SMU, 3:30 p.m.
Navy at Air Force, 6 p.m.
Tulsa at UCF, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Tulane at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Temple at Navy, 6 p.m.
East Carolina at South Florida, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boston College
|1
|0
|26
|6
|2
|0
|50
|27
|Clemson
|1
|0
|37
|13
|2
|0
|86
|13
|Miami
|2
|0
|99
|44
|3
|0
|130
|58
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|31
|6
|1
|0
|31
|6
|Notre Dame
|1
|0
|27
|13
|2
|0
|79
|13
|Virginia
|1
|0
|38
|20
|1
|0
|38
|20
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|45
|24
|1
|0
|45
|24
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|73
|60
|3
|1
|128
|60
|NC State
|2
|1
|99
|116
|2
|1
|99
|116
|Georgia Tech
|1
|1
|36
|50
|1
|2
|57
|99
|Syracuse
|1
|2
|53
|72
|1
|2
|53
|72
|Louisville
|0
|2
|54
|70
|1
|2
|89
|91
|Wake Forest
|0
|2
|55
|82
|1
|2
|121
|96
|Duke
|0
|3
|39
|91
|0
|3
|39
|91
|Florida St.
|0
|2
|23
|68
|0
|2
|23
|68
___
Friday’s Games
Wake Forest 66, Campbell 14
Saturday’s Games
NC State 30, Pittsburgh 29
North Carolina at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Florida St., 4 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Duke, 4 p.m.
Virginia at Clemson, 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 9
Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Wake Forest, Postponed
Saturday, Oct. 10
Virginia Tech at North Carolina, Noon
NC State at Virginia, Noon
Duke at Syracuse, 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston College, 4 p.m.
Miami at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|0
|27
|13
|2
|0
|43
|20
|Iowa St.
|1
|0
|37
|34
|1
|1
|51
|65
|Kansas St.
|1
|0
|38
|35
|1
|1
|69
|70
|Texas
|1
|1
|94
|89
|2
|1
|153
|92
|West Virginia
|1
|1
|40
|48
|2
|1
|96
|58
|Baylor
|1
|1
|68
|41
|1
|1
|68
|41
|TCU
|1
|1
|67
|68
|1
|1
|67
|68
|Oklahoma
|0
|1
|35
|38
|1
|1
|83
|38
|Texas Tech
|0
|1
|56
|63
|1
|1
|91
|96
|Kansas
|0
|1
|14
|47
|0
|2
|37
|85
___
Saturday’s Games
TCU 33, Texas 31
West Virginia 27, Baylor 21
Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.
Texas Tech at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Texas vs. Oklahoma at Dallas, T.X., Noon
Texas Tech at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at TCU, 4 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|82
|188
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|28
___
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|7
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|35
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|34
|36
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|1
|35
|37
|0
|3
|49
|126
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|45
|65
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UAB
|1
|0
|21
|13
|3
|1
|122
|89
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|31
|30
|2
|1
|111
|113
|UTSA
|1
|1
|50
|56
|3
|1
|125
|114
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|75
|92
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|92
|96
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Miss.
|0
|1
|30
|31
|0
|3
|75
|129
___
Saturday’s Games
UAB 21, UTSA 13
Rice at Marshall, Postponed
Charlotte at FAU, 4 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.
Southern Miss. at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Middle Tennessee at FIU, 4 p.m.
FAU at Southern Miss., 4 p.m.
UAB at Rice, Postponed
UTEP at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at North Texas, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|75
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Cent. Arkansas at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Navy at Air Force, 6 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|47
|129
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|134
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Houston Baptist at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Florida St., 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, Postponed
Mercer at Jacksonville St., 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida
|2
|0
|89
|59
|2
|0
|89
|59
|Georgia
|1
|0
|37
|10
|1
|0
|37
|10
|Tennessee
|2
|0
|66
|39
|2
|0
|66
|39
|Kentucky
|0
|1
|13
|29
|0
|1
|13
|29
|Missouri
|0
|2
|31
|73
|0
|2
|31
|73
|South Carolina
|0
|2
|51
|69
|0
|2
|51
|69
|Vanderbilt
|0
|1
|12
|17
|0
|1
|12
|17
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|1
|0
|38
|19
|1
|0
|38
|19
|Auburn
|1
|0
|29
|13
|1
|0
|29
|13
|Mississippi St.
|1
|0
|44
|34
|1
|0
|44
|34
|Texas A&M
|1
|0
|17
|12
|1
|0
|17
|12
|Arkansas
|0
|1
|10
|37
|0
|1
|10
|37
|LSU
|0
|1
|34
|44
|0
|1
|34
|44
|Mississippi
|0
|1
|35
|51
|0
|1
|35
|51
___
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee 35, Missouri 12
Florida 38, South Carolina 24
Texas A&M at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Auburn at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
LSU at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, Noon
Florida at Texas A&M, TBA
Tennessee at Georgia, TBA
Arkansas at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Alabama at Mississippi, 6 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri at LSU, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|113
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|86
|82
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|72
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|102
|158
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|98
___
Saturday’s Games
West Texas A&M University at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|0
|52
|23
|3
|0
|133
|67
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|94
|58
|Georgia Southern
|0
|1
|18
|20
|1
|1
|45
|46
|Georgia St.
|0
|1
|31
|34
|1
|1
|80
|63
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|54
|62
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|0
|54
|49
|3
|0
|85
|63
|Texas State
|1
|0
|38
|17
|1
|3
|131
|123
|Arkansas St.
|0
|1
|23
|52
|1
|2
|82
|120
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|66
|90
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|1
|17
|38
|0
|3
|30
|106
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgia St. 49, East Carolina 29
Coastal Carolina 52, Arkansas St. 23
Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Troy at South Alabama, Postponed
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian St., Postponed
Saturday, Oct. 10
Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon
Texas State at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 3:30 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|148
|24
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|94
|65
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|144
|54
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Friday’s Games
BYU 45, Louisiana Tech 14
Saturday’s Games
Liberty 28, North Alabama 7
Abilene Christian at Army, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty, Noon
The Citadel at Army, 1:30 p.m.
UTSA at BYU, 3:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dixie State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarleton State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
