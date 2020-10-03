CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump's diagnosis shows US vulnerability to virus | New syndrome seen in adults resembles MIS-C in kids | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » Sports » FBC Glance

FBC Glance

The Associated Press

October 3, 2020, 6:00 PM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UCF 1 0 51 28 2 0 100 49
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 30
South Florida 0 0 0 0 1 1 27 58
East Carolina 0 1 28 51 0 2 57 100
Temple 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Navy 1 0 27 24 1 1 30 79
Memphis 0 0 0 0 1 0 37 24
SMU 0 0 0 0 3 0 146 66
Tulane 0 1 24 27 2 1 117 75
Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 16

___

Saturday’s Games

South Florida at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at SMU, 3:30 p.m.

Navy at Air Force, 6 p.m.

Tulsa at UCF, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Tulane at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Temple at Navy, 6 p.m.

East Carolina at South Florida, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boston College 1 0 26 6 2 0 50 27
Clemson 1 0 37 13 2 0 86 13
Miami 2 0 99 44 3 0 130 58
North Carolina 1 0 31 6 1 0 31 6
Notre Dame 1 0 27 13 2 0 79 13
Virginia 1 0 38 20 1 0 38 20
Virginia Tech 1 0 45 24 1 0 45 24
Pittsburgh 2 1 73 60 3 1 128 60
NC State 2 1 99 116 2 1 99 116
Georgia Tech 1 1 36 50 1 2 57 99
Syracuse 1 2 53 72 1 2 53 72
Louisville 0 2 54 70 1 2 89 91
Wake Forest 0 2 55 82 1 2 121 96
Duke 0 3 39 91 0 3 39 91
Florida St. 0 2 23 68 0 2 23 68

___

Friday’s Games

Wake Forest 66, Campbell 14

Saturday’s Games

NC State 30, Pittsburgh 29

North Carolina at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Florida St., 4 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Duke, 4 p.m.

Virginia at Clemson, 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Wake Forest, Postponed

Saturday, Oct. 10

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, Noon

NC State at Virginia, Noon

Duke at Syracuse, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston College, 4 p.m.

Miami at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma St. 1 0 27 13 2 0 43 20
Iowa St. 1 0 37 34 1 1 51 65
Kansas St. 1 0 38 35 1 1 69 70
Texas 1 1 94 89 2 1 153 92
West Virginia 1 1 40 48 2 1 96 58
Baylor 1 1 68 41 1 1 68 41
TCU 1 1 67 68 1 1 67 68
Oklahoma 0 1 35 38 1 1 83 38
Texas Tech 0 1 56 63 1 1 91 96
Kansas 0 1 14 47 0 2 37 85

___

Saturday’s Games

TCU 33, Texas 31

West Virginia 27, Baylor 21

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Texas vs. Oklahoma at Dallas, T.X., Noon

Texas Tech at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at TCU, 4 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 28

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Indiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maryland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rutgers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 7
Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 35
FAU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
FIU 0 0 0 0 0 1 34 36
Middle Tennessee 0 1 35 37 0 3 49 126
Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 2 45 65

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UAB 1 0 21 13 3 1 122 89
Louisiana Tech 1 0 31 30 2 1 111 113
UTSA 1 1 50 56 3 1 125 114
UTEP 0 0 0 0 3 1 75 92
North Texas 0 0 0 0 1 1 92 96
Rice 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southern Miss. 0 1 30 31 0 3 75 129

___

Saturday’s Games

UAB 21, UTSA 13

Rice at Marshall, Postponed

Charlotte at FAU, 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.

Southern Miss. at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Middle Tennessee at FIU, 4 p.m.

FAU at Southern Miss., 4 p.m.

UAB at Rice, Postponed

UTEP at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at North Texas, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Akron 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 75
N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UNLV 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Mountain

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Air Force 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boise St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utah St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wyoming 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Navy at Air Force, 6 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
LIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 2 47 129
Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 134
E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston Baptist at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Florida St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, Postponed

Mercer at Jacksonville St., 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
California 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oregon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida 2 0 89 59 2 0 89 59
Georgia 1 0 37 10 1 0 37 10
Tennessee 2 0 66 39 2 0 66 39
Kentucky 0 1 13 29 0 1 13 29
Missouri 0 2 31 73 0 2 31 73
South Carolina 0 2 51 69 0 2 51 69
Vanderbilt 0 1 12 17 0 1 12 17

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 1 0 38 19 1 0 38 19
Auburn 1 0 29 13 1 0 29 13
Mississippi St. 1 0 44 34 1 0 44 34
Texas A&M 1 0 17 12 1 0 17 12
Arkansas 0 1 10 37 0 1 10 37
LSU 0 1 34 44 0 1 34 44
Mississippi 0 1 35 51 0 1 35 51

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee 35, Missouri 12

Florida 38, South Carolina 24

Texas A&M at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Auburn at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

LSU at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, Noon

Florida at Texas A&M, TBA

Tennessee at Georgia, TBA

Arkansas at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi, 6 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri at LSU, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 3 20 113
VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 2 1 86 82
Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 0 2 36 72
Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 0 3 102 158
Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 0 3 31 98

___

Saturday’s Games

West Texas A&M University at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 1 0 52 23 3 0 133 67
Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 94 58
Georgia Southern 0 1 18 20 1 1 45 46
Georgia St. 0 1 31 34 1 1 80 63
Troy 0 0 0 0 1 1 54 62

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 0 54 49 3 0 85 63
Texas State 1 0 38 17 1 3 131 123
Arkansas St. 0 1 23 52 1 2 82 120
South Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 2 66 90
Louisiana-Monroe 0 1 17 38 0 3 30 106

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. 49, East Carolina 29

Coastal Carolina 52, Arkansas St. 23

Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Troy at South Alabama, Postponed

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian St., Postponed

Saturday, Oct. 10

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon

Texas State at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 3:30 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
BYU 0 0 0 0 3 0 148 24
Liberty 0 0 0 0 3 0 94 65
Army 0 0 0 0 3 1 144 54
New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UMass 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Games

BYU 45, Louisiana Tech 14

Saturday’s Games

Liberty 28, North Alabama 7

Abilene Christian at Army, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty, Noon

The Citadel at Army, 1:30 p.m.

UTSA at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dixie State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tarleton State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

