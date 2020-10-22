European Tour Italian Open Scores

|Thursday
|At The Chervo Golf Club
|Brescia, Italy
|Purse: $7 million
|Yardage: 7,434; Par: 72
|First Round
Laurie Canter, England 29-31_60
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 32-32_64
Dean Burmester, South Africa 33-31_64
Adri Arnaus, Spain 33-32_65
Oscar Lengden, Sweden 32-33_65
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 34-31_65
Richard Bland, England 32-33_65
Damien Perrier, France 33-32_65
Matthew Jordan, England 33-33_66
Robin Roussel, France 32-34_66
Jack Senior, England 31-35_66
Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 32-34_66
Julien Quesne, France 34-32_66
Ross McGowan, England 34-32_66
Niklas Lemke, Sweden 34-32_66
Marcus Armitage, England 34-33_67
Adrian Meronk, Poland 33-34_67
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 35-32_67
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 33-34_67
Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 34-33_67
Stefano Mazzoli, Italy 33-34_67
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 33-34_67
Victor Perez, France 33-34_67
Mathieu Fenasse, France 34-33_67
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 33-34_67
Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 34-33_67
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 33-34_67
Sebastian Heisele, Germany 35-33_68
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 33-35_68
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 33-35_68
Steven Tiley, England 34-34_68
Antoine Rozner, France 33-35_68
Toby Tree, England 35-33_68
Emilio Cuartero Blanco, Spain 34-34_68
Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 31-37_68
Edwardo De La Riva, Spain 34-34_68
Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 35-33_68
Louis De Jager, South Africa 35-33_68
Bryce Easton, South Africa 34-34_68
Francesco Laporta, Italy 32-36_68
Matt Wallace, England 34-34_68
Jorge Campillo, Spain 34-34_68
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 31-37_68
Eduardo Molinari, Italy 33-35_68
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 34-34_68
Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 34-34_68
Daniel Young, Scotland 34-34_68
Adrien Saddier, France 32-36_68
Dale Whitnell, England 34-34_68
David Horsey, England 37-32_69
Ashun Wu, China 35-34_69
Alvaro Quiros, Spain 33-36_69
Liam Johnston, Scotland 35-34_69
Martin Kaymer, Germany 35-34_69
Hurly Long, Germany 35-34_69
Clement Sordet, France 34-35_69
Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 36-33_69
Dave Coupland, England 34-35_69
Marc Warren, Scotland 34-35_69
Marcel Schneider, Germany 34-35_69
David Drysdale, Scotland 35-34_69
Thorbjørn Olesen, Denmark 37-32_69
Chris Paisley, England 36-33_69
Alejandro Canizares, Spain 33-36_69
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 34-35_69
Justin Walters, South Africa 33-37_70
Ben Evans, England 37-33_70
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 35-35_70
Jens Fahrbring, Sweden 36-34_70
Nino Bertasio, Italy 37-33_70
Andrea Saracino, Itlay 36-34_70
Daan Huizing, Netherlands 36-34_70
Tom Gandy, Isle of Man 35-35_70
Matthieu Pavon, France 34-36_70
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 34-36_70
Johannes Veerman, United States 32-38_70
Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 35-35_70
Filippo Bergamaschi, Italy 34-36_70
Yikeun Chang, Korea 35-35_70
Federico Maccario, Italy 37-33_70
Maverick Antcliff, Austria 35-35_70
Matteo Manassero, Italy 36-35_71
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 35-36_71
Renato Paratore, Italy 34-37_71
Wade Ormsby, Austria 35-36_71
Romain Wattel, France 34-37_71
Jason Scrivener, Australia 36-35_71
Steven Brown, England 35-36_71
Nacho Elvira, Spain 37-34_71
Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 35-37_72
Matthias Schwab, Austria 33-39_72
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 38-34_72
Lee Westwood, England 35-37_72
Gavin Moynihan, Ireland 38-34_72
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 37-35_72
Andrea Romano, Italy 36-36_72
Aron Zemmer, Italy 34-38_72
Enrico Di Nitto, Italy 35-37_72
Joel Stalter, France 34-39_73
Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 35-38_73
Ricardo Santos, Portugal 37-36_73
S.S.P. Chawrasia, India 39-35_74
Jordan Smith, England 36-38_74
Giulio Castagnara, Italy 37-37_74
Jean-Baptiste Gonnet, France 38-36_74
Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 38-36_74
Tommaso Perrino, Italy 39-36_75
Carlos Pigem, Spain 37-38_75
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 39-36_75
Raphael Jacquelin, France 37-38_75
JC Ritchie, South Africa 39-36_75
Craig Howie, Scotland 39-37_76
Matthew Baldwin, England 38-39_77
Benjamin Poke, Denmark 43-37_80
