European Tour Italian Open Scores

Thursday At The Chervo Golf Club Brescia, Italy Purse: $7 million Yardage: 7,434; Par: 72 First Round

Laurie Canter, England 29-31_60

Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 32-32_64

Dean Burmester, South Africa 33-31_64

Adri Arnaus, Spain 33-32_65

Oscar Lengden, Sweden 32-33_65

Wil Besseling, Netherlands 34-31_65

Richard Bland, England 32-33_65

Damien Perrier, France 33-32_65

Matthew Jordan, England 33-33_66

Robin Roussel, France 32-34_66

Jack Senior, England 31-35_66

Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 32-34_66

Julien Quesne, France 34-32_66

Ross McGowan, England 34-32_66

Niklas Lemke, Sweden 34-32_66

Marcus Armitage, England 34-33_67

Adrian Meronk, Poland 33-34_67

Aaron Cockerill, Canada 35-32_67

Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 33-34_67

Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 34-33_67

Stefano Mazzoli, Italy 33-34_67

Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 33-34_67

Victor Perez, France 33-34_67

Mathieu Fenasse, France 34-33_67

Adrian Otaegui, Spain 33-34_67

Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 34-33_67

Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 33-34_67

Sebastian Heisele, Germany 35-33_68

Guido Migliozzi, Italy 33-35_68

Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 33-35_68

Steven Tiley, England 34-34_68

Antoine Rozner, France 33-35_68

Toby Tree, England 35-33_68

Emilio Cuartero Blanco, Spain 34-34_68

Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 31-37_68

Edwardo De La Riva, Spain 34-34_68

Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 35-33_68

Louis De Jager, South Africa 35-33_68

Bryce Easton, South Africa 34-34_68

Francesco Laporta, Italy 32-36_68

Matt Wallace, England 34-34_68

Jorge Campillo, Spain 34-34_68

Scott Jamieson, Scotland 31-37_68

Eduardo Molinari, Italy 33-35_68

Jamie Donaldson, Wales 34-34_68

Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 34-34_68

Daniel Young, Scotland 34-34_68

Adrien Saddier, France 32-36_68

Dale Whitnell, England 34-34_68

David Horsey, England 37-32_69

Ashun Wu, China 35-34_69

Alvaro Quiros, Spain 33-36_69

Liam Johnston, Scotland 35-34_69

Martin Kaymer, Germany 35-34_69

Hurly Long, Germany 35-34_69

Clement Sordet, France 34-35_69

Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 36-33_69

Dave Coupland, England 34-35_69

Marc Warren, Scotland 34-35_69

Marcel Schneider, Germany 34-35_69

David Drysdale, Scotland 35-34_69

Thorbjørn Olesen, Denmark 37-32_69

Chris Paisley, England 36-33_69

Alejandro Canizares, Spain 33-36_69

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 34-35_69

Justin Walters, South Africa 33-37_70

Ben Evans, England 37-33_70

Joost Luiten, Netherlands 35-35_70

Jens Fahrbring, Sweden 36-34_70

Nino Bertasio, Italy 37-33_70

Andrea Saracino, Itlay 36-34_70

Daan Huizing, Netherlands 36-34_70

Tom Gandy, Isle of Man 35-35_70

Matthieu Pavon, France 34-36_70

Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 34-36_70

Johannes Veerman, United States 32-38_70

Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 35-35_70

Filippo Bergamaschi, Italy 34-36_70

Yikeun Chang, Korea 35-35_70

Federico Maccario, Italy 37-33_70

Maverick Antcliff, Austria 35-35_70

Matteo Manassero, Italy 36-35_71

Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 35-36_71

Renato Paratore, Italy 34-37_71

Wade Ormsby, Austria 35-36_71

Romain Wattel, France 34-37_71

Jason Scrivener, Australia 36-35_71

Steven Brown, England 35-36_71

Nacho Elvira, Spain 37-34_71

Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 35-37_72

Matthias Schwab, Austria 33-39_72

Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 38-34_72

Lee Westwood, England 35-37_72

Gavin Moynihan, Ireland 38-34_72

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 37-35_72

Andrea Romano, Italy 36-36_72

Aron Zemmer, Italy 34-38_72

Enrico Di Nitto, Italy 35-37_72

Joel Stalter, France 34-39_73

Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 35-38_73

Ricardo Santos, Portugal 37-36_73

S.S.P. Chawrasia, India 39-35_74

Jordan Smith, England 36-38_74

Giulio Castagnara, Italy 37-37_74

Jean-Baptiste Gonnet, France 38-36_74

Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 38-36_74

Tommaso Perrino, Italy 39-36_75

Carlos Pigem, Spain 37-38_75

Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 39-36_75

Raphael Jacquelin, France 37-38_75

JC Ritchie, South Africa 39-36_75

Craig Howie, Scotland 39-37_76

Matthew Baldwin, England 38-39_77

Benjamin Poke, Denmark 43-37_80

