European Tour Italian Open Scores

Friday At The Chervo Golf Club Brescia, Italy Purse: $7 million Yardage: 7,434; Par: 72 Second Round

Laurie Canter, England 60-68_128

Ross McGowan, England 66-64_130

Dean Burmester, South Africa 64-68_132

Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 64-69_133

Adrian Otaegui, Spain 67-67_134

Robin Roussel, France 66-68_134

Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 67-67_134

Richard Bland, England 65-70_135

Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 67-68_135

Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 67-68_135

Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 67-68_135

Sebastian Heisele, Germany 68-67_135

Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 71-64_135

Adri Arnaus, Spain 65-70_135

Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 68-67_135

Martin Kaymer, Germany 69-66_135

Matthieu Pavon, France 70-65_135

Louis De Jager, South Africa 68-68_136

Matt Wallace, England 68-68_136

Damien Perrier, France 65-71_136

Chris Paisley, England 69-67_136

Yikeun Chang, Korea 70-66_136

Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 67-69_136

David Horsey, England 69-67_136

Joost Luiten, Netherlands 70-66_136

Oscar Lengden, Sweden 65-71_136

Wil Besseling, Netherlands 65-71_136

Emilio Cuartero Blanco, Spain 68-68_136

Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 66-70_136

Dave Coupland, England 69-67_136

Bryce Easton, South Africa 68-69_137

Marc Warren, Scotland 69-68_137

Scott Jamieson, Scotland 68-69_137

Niklas Lemke, Sweden 66-71_137

Jamie Donaldson, Wales 68-69_137

Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 68-69_137

Maverick Antcliff, Austria 70-67_137

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 69-68_137

Marcus Armitage, England 67-70_137

Guido Migliozzi, Italy 68-69_137

Jens Fahrbring, Sweden 70-67_137

Toby Tree, England 68-69_137

Julien Quesne, France 66-71_137

Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 68-69_137

Francesco Laporta, Italy 68-70_138

Daniel Young, Scotland 68-70_138

Dale Whitnell, England 68-70_138

Matthew Jordan, England 66-72_138

Hurly Long, Germany 69-69_138

Jack Senior, England 66-72_138

Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 69-69_138

Adrian Meronk, Poland 67-71_138

Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 68-70_138

Marcel Schneider, Germany 69-70_139

Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 70-69_139

Jorge Campillo, Spain 68-71_139

Joel Stalter, France 73-66_139

Steven Tiley, England 68-71_139

Lee Westwood, England 72-67_139

Antoine Rozner, France 68-71_139

Aaron Cockerill, Canada 67-72_139

Johannes Veerman, United States 70-70_140

Federico Maccario, Italy 70-70_140

Matthias Schwab, Austria 72-68_140

Renato Paratore, Italy 71-69_140

Edwardo De La Riva, Spain 71-69_140

Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 70-70_140

Missed Cut

Andrea Romano, Italy 72-69_141

Victor Perez, France 67-74_141

David Drysdale, Scotland 69-72_141

Mathieu Fenasse, France 67-74_141

Alejandro Canizares, Spain 69-72_141

Enrico Di Nitto, Italy 72-69_141

Adrien Saddier, France 68-73_141

Ashun Wu, China 69-72_141

Ben Evans, England 70-71_141

Liam Johnston, Scotland 69-72_141

Gavin Moynihan, Ireland 72-69_141

Nino Bertasio, Italy 70-71_141

Daan Huizing, Netherlands 70-71_141

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 72-69_141

Stefano Mazzoli, Italy 67-75_142

Eduardo Molinari, Italy 68-74_142

Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 72-70_142

Justin Walters, South Africa 70-72_142

Jason Scrivener, Australia 71-72_143

Steven Brown, England 71-72_143

Thorbjørn Olesen, Denmark 69-74_143

Ricardo Santos, Portugal 73-70_143

Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 74-69_143

Alvaro Quiros, Spain 69-74_143

Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 72-71_143

Tom Gandy, Isle of Man 70-73_143

Romain Wattel, France 71-73_144

Giulio Castagnara, Italy 74-70_144

Filippo Bergamaschi, Italy 70-74_144

Nacho Elvira, Spain 71-73_144

Matteo Manassero, Italy 71-73_144

Craig Howie, Scotland 76-68_144

Andrea Saracino, Itlay 70-74_144

S.S.P. Chawrasia, India 74-70_144

Carlos Pigem, Spain 75-70_145

Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 75-70_145

Wade Ormsby, Austria 71-74_145

Clement Sordet, France 69-77_146

Jordan Smith, England 74-73_147

JC Ritchie, South Africa 75-72_147

Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 73-74_147

Aron Zemmer, Italy 72-76_148

Matthew Baldwin, England 77-71_148

Benjamin Poke, Denmark 80-68_148

Tommaso Perrino, Italy 75-76_151

Retired or Withdrew

Raphael Jacquelin, France

Jean-Baptiste Gonnet, France

