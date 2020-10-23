European Tour Italian Open Scores

|Thursday
At The Chervo Golf Club
Brescia, Italy
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,434; Par: 72
First Round
Laurie Canter, England 60-68_128
Ross McGowan, England 66-64_130
Dean Burmester, South Africa 64-68_132
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 64-69_133
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 67-67_134
Robin Roussel, France 66-68_134
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 67-67_134
Richard Bland, England 65-70_135
Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 67-68_135
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 67-68_135
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 67-68_135
Sebastian Heisele, Germany 68-67_135
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 71-64_135
Adri Arnaus, Spain 65-70_135
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 68-67_135
Martin Kaymer, Germany 69-66_135
Matthieu Pavon, France 70-65_135
Louis De Jager, South Africa 68-68_136
Matt Wallace, England 68-68_136
Damien Perrier, France 65-71_136
Chris Paisley, England 69-67_136
Yikeun Chang, Korea 70-66_136
Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 67-69_136
David Horsey, England 69-67_136
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 70-66_136
Oscar Lengden, Sweden 65-71_136
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 65-71_136
Emilio Cuartero Blanco, Spain 68-68_136
Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 66-70_136
Dave Coupland, England 69-67_136
Bryce Easton, South Africa 68-69_137
Marc Warren, Scotland 69-68_137
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 68-69_137
Niklas Lemke, Sweden 66-71_137
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 68-69_137
Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 68-69_137
Maverick Antcliff, Austria 70-67_137
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 69-68_137
Marcus Armitage, England 67-70_137
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 68-69_137
Jens Fahrbring, Sweden 70-67_137
Toby Tree, England 68-69_137
Julien Quesne, France 66-71_137
Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 68-69_137
Francesco Laporta, Italy 68-70_138
Daniel Young, Scotland 68-70_138
Dale Whitnell, England 68-70_138
Matthew Jordan, England 66-72_138
Hurly Long, Germany 69-69_138
Jack Senior, England 66-72_138
Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 69-69_138
Adrian Meronk, Poland 67-71_138
Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 68-70_138
Marcel Schneider, Germany 69-70_139
Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 70-69_139
Jorge Campillo, Spain 68-71_139
Joel Stalter, France 73-66_139
Steven Tiley, England 68-71_139
Lee Westwood, England 72-67_139
Antoine Rozner, France 68-71_139
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 67-72_139
Johannes Veerman, United States 70-70_140
Federico Maccario, Italy 70-70_140
Matthias Schwab, Austria 72-68_140
Renato Paratore, Italy 71-69_140
Edwardo De La Riva, Spain 71-69_140
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 70-70_140
Missed Cut
Andrea Romano, Italy 72-69_141
Victor Perez, France 67-74_141
David Drysdale, Scotland 69-72_141
Mathieu Fenasse, France 67-74_141
Alejandro Canizares, Spain 69-72_141
Enrico Di Nitto, Italy 72-69_141
Adrien Saddier, France 68-73_141
Ashun Wu, China 69-72_141
Ben Evans, England 70-71_141
Liam Johnston, Scotland 69-72_141
Gavin Moynihan, Ireland 72-69_141
Nino Bertasio, Italy 70-71_141
Daan Huizing, Netherlands 70-71_141
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 72-69_141
Stefano Mazzoli, Italy 67-75_142
Eduardo Molinari, Italy 68-74_142
Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 72-70_142
Justin Walters, South Africa 70-72_142
Jason Scrivener, Australia 71-72_143
Steven Brown, England 71-72_143
Thorbjørn Olesen, Denmark 69-74_143
Ricardo Santos, Portugal 73-70_143
Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 74-69_143
Alvaro Quiros, Spain 69-74_143
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 72-71_143
Tom Gandy, Isle of Man 70-73_143
Romain Wattel, France 71-73_144
Giulio Castagnara, Italy 74-70_144
Filippo Bergamaschi, Italy 70-74_144
Nacho Elvira, Spain 71-73_144
Matteo Manassero, Italy 71-73_144
Craig Howie, Scotland 76-68_144
Andrea Saracino, Itlay 70-74_144
S.S.P. Chawrasia, India 74-70_144
Carlos Pigem, Spain 75-70_145
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 75-70_145
Wade Ormsby, Austria 71-74_145
Clement Sordet, France 69-77_146
Jordan Smith, England 74-73_147
JC Ritchie, South Africa 75-72_147
Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 73-74_147
Aron Zemmer, Italy 72-76_148
Matthew Baldwin, England 77-71_148
Benjamin Poke, Denmark 80-68_148
Tommaso Perrino, Italy 75-76_151
Retired or Withdrew
Raphael Jacquelin, France
Jean-Baptiste Gonnet, France
