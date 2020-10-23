European Tour Italian Open Par Scores

|Thursday
|At The Chervo Golf Club
|Brescia, Italy
|Purse: $7 million
|Yardage: 7,434; Par: 72
|First Round
Laurie Canter, England 60-68_128 -16
Ross McGowan, England 66-64_130 -14
Dean Burmester, South Africa 64-68_132 -12
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 64-69_133 -11
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 67-67_134 -10
Robin Roussel, France 66-68_134 -10
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 67-67_134 -10
Richard Bland, England 65-70_135 -9
Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 67-68_135 -9
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 67-68_135 -9
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 67-68_135 -9
Sebastian Heisele, Germany 68-67_135 -9
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 71-64_135 -9
Adri Arnaus, Spain 65-70_135 -9
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 68-67_135 -9
Martin Kaymer, Germany 69-66_135 -9
Matthieu Pavon, France 70-65_135 -9
Louis De Jager, South Africa 68-68_136 -8
Matt Wallace, England 68-68_136 -8
Damien Perrier, France 65-71_136 -8
Chris Paisley, England 69-67_136 -8
Yikeun Chang, Korea 70-66_136 -8
Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 67-69_136 -8
David Horsey, England 69-67_136 -8
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 70-66_136 -8
Oscar Lengden, Sweden 65-71_136 -8
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 65-71_136 -8
Emilio Cuartero Blanco, Spain 68-68_136 -8
Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 66-70_136 -8
Dave Coupland, England 69-67_136 -8
Bryce Easton, South Africa 68-69_137 -7
Marc Warren, Scotland 69-68_137 -7
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 68-69_137 -7
Niklas Lemke, Sweden 66-71_137 -7
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 68-69_137 -7
Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 68-69_137 -7
Maverick Antcliff, Austria 70-67_137 -7
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 69-68_137 -7
Marcus Armitage, England 67-70_137 -7
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 68-69_137 -7
Jens Fahrbring, Sweden 70-67_137 -7
Toby Tree, England 68-69_137 -7
Julien Quesne, France 66-71_137 -7
Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 68-69_137 -7
Francesco Laporta, Italy 68-70_138 -6
Daniel Young, Scotland 68-70_138 -6
Dale Whitnell, England 68-70_138 -6
Matthew Jordan, England 66-72_138 -6
Hurly Long, Germany 69-69_138 -6
Jack Senior, England 66-72_138 -6
Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 69-69_138 -6
Adrian Meronk, Poland 67-71_138 -6
Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 68-70_138 -6
Marcel Schneider, Germany 69-70_139 -5
Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 70-69_139 -5
Jorge Campillo, Spain 68-71_139 -5
Joel Stalter, France 73-66_139 -5
Steven Tiley, England 68-71_139 -5
Lee Westwood, England 72-67_139 -5
Antoine Rozner, France 68-71_139 -5
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 67-72_139 -5
Johannes Veerman, United States 70-70_140 -4
Federico Maccario, Italy 70-70_140 -4
Matthias Schwab, Austria 72-68_140 -4
Renato Paratore, Italy 71-69_140 -4
Edwardo De La Riva, Spain 71-69_140 -4
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 70-70_140 -4
|Missed Cut
Andrea Romano, Italy 72-69_141 -3
Victor Perez, France 67-74_141 -3
David Drysdale, Scotland 69-72_141 -3
Mathieu Fenasse, France 67-74_141 -3
Alejandro Canizares, Spain 69-72_141 -3
Enrico Di Nitto, Italy 72-69_141 -3
Adrien Saddier, France 68-73_141 -3
Ashun Wu, China 69-72_141 -3
Ben Evans, England 70-71_141 -3
Liam Johnston, Scotland 69-72_141 -3
Gavin Moynihan, Ireland 72-69_141 -3
Nino Bertasio, Italy 70-71_141 -3
Daan Huizing, Netherlands 70-71_141 -3
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 72-69_141 -3
Stefano Mazzoli, Italy 67-75_142 -2
Eduardo Molinari, Italy 68-74_142 -2
Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 72-70_142 -2
Justin Walters, South Africa 70-72_142 -2
Jason Scrivener, Australia 71-72_143 -1
Steven Brown, England 71-72_143 -1
Thorbjørn Olesen, Denmark 69-74_143 -1
Ricardo Santos, Portugal 73-70_143 -1
Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 74-69_143 -1
Alvaro Quiros, Spain 69-74_143 -1
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 72-71_143 -1
Tom Gandy, Isle of Man 70-73_143 -1
Romain Wattel, France 71-73_144 E
Giulio Castagnara, Italy 74-70_144 E
Filippo Bergamaschi, Italy 70-74_144 E
Nacho Elvira, Spain 71-73_144 E
Matteo Manassero, Italy 71-73_144 E
Craig Howie, Scotland 76-68_144 E
Andrea Saracino, Itlay 70-74_144 E
S.S.P. Chawrasia, India 74-70_144 E
Carlos Pigem, Spain 75-70_145 +1
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 75-70_145 +1
Wade Ormsby, Austria 71-74_145 +1
Clement Sordet, France 69-77_146 +2
Jordan Smith, England 74-73_147 +3
JC Ritchie, South Africa 75-72_147 +3
Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 73-74_147 +3
Aron Zemmer, Italy 72-76_148 +4
Matthew Baldwin, England 77-71_148 +4
Benjamin Poke, Denmark 80-68_148 +4
Tommaso Perrino, Italy 75-76_151 +7
|Retired or Withdrew
Raphael Jacquelin, France
Jean-Baptiste Gonnet, France
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.