European Tour Italian Open Par Scores

The Associated Press

October 23, 2020, 1:09 PM

Thursday
At The Chervo Golf Club
Brescia, Italy
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,434; Par: 72
First Round

Laurie Canter, England 60-68_128 -16

Ross McGowan, England 66-64_130 -14

Dean Burmester, South Africa 64-68_132 -12

Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 64-69_133 -11

Adrian Otaegui, Spain 67-67_134 -10

Robin Roussel, France 66-68_134 -10

Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 67-67_134 -10

Richard Bland, England 65-70_135  -9

Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 67-68_135  -9

Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 67-68_135  -9

Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 67-68_135  -9

Sebastian Heisele, Germany 68-67_135  -9

Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 71-64_135  -9

Adri Arnaus, Spain 65-70_135  -9

Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 68-67_135  -9

Martin Kaymer, Germany 69-66_135  -9

Matthieu Pavon, France 70-65_135  -9

Louis De Jager, South Africa 68-68_136  -8

Matt Wallace, England 68-68_136  -8

Damien Perrier, France 65-71_136  -8

Chris Paisley, England 69-67_136  -8

Yikeun Chang, Korea 70-66_136  -8

Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 67-69_136  -8

David Horsey, England 69-67_136  -8

Joost Luiten, Netherlands 70-66_136  -8

Oscar Lengden, Sweden 65-71_136  -8

Wil Besseling, Netherlands 65-71_136  -8

Emilio Cuartero Blanco, Spain 68-68_136  -8

Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 66-70_136  -8

Dave Coupland, England 69-67_136  -8

Bryce Easton, South Africa 68-69_137  -7

Marc Warren, Scotland 69-68_137  -7

Scott Jamieson, Scotland 68-69_137  -7

Niklas Lemke, Sweden 66-71_137  -7

Jamie Donaldson, Wales 68-69_137  -7

Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 68-69_137  -7

Maverick Antcliff, Austria 70-67_137  -7

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 69-68_137  -7

Marcus Armitage, England 67-70_137  -7

Guido Migliozzi, Italy 68-69_137  -7

Jens Fahrbring, Sweden 70-67_137  -7

Toby Tree, England 68-69_137  -7

Julien Quesne, France 66-71_137  -7

Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 68-69_137  -7

Francesco Laporta, Italy 68-70_138  -6

Daniel Young, Scotland 68-70_138  -6

Dale Whitnell, England 68-70_138  -6

Matthew Jordan, England 66-72_138  -6

Hurly Long, Germany 69-69_138  -6

Jack Senior, England 66-72_138  -6

Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 69-69_138  -6

Adrian Meronk, Poland 67-71_138  -6

Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 68-70_138  -6

Marcel Schneider, Germany 69-70_139  -5

Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 70-69_139  -5

Jorge Campillo, Spain 68-71_139  -5

Joel Stalter, France 73-66_139  -5

Steven Tiley, England 68-71_139  -5

Lee Westwood, England 72-67_139  -5

Antoine Rozner, France 68-71_139  -5

Aaron Cockerill, Canada 67-72_139  -5

Johannes Veerman, United States 70-70_140  -4

Federico Maccario, Italy 70-70_140  -4

Matthias Schwab, Austria 72-68_140  -4

Renato Paratore, Italy 71-69_140  -4

Edwardo De La Riva, Spain 71-69_140  -4

Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 70-70_140  -4

Missed Cut

Andrea Romano, Italy 72-69_141  -3

Victor Perez, France 67-74_141  -3

David Drysdale, Scotland 69-72_141  -3

Mathieu Fenasse, France 67-74_141  -3

Alejandro Canizares, Spain 69-72_141  -3

Enrico Di Nitto, Italy 72-69_141  -3

Adrien Saddier, France 68-73_141  -3

Ashun Wu, China 69-72_141  -3

Ben Evans, England 70-71_141  -3

Liam Johnston, Scotland 69-72_141  -3

Gavin Moynihan, Ireland 72-69_141  -3

Nino Bertasio, Italy 70-71_141  -3

Daan Huizing, Netherlands 70-71_141  -3

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 72-69_141  -3

Stefano Mazzoli, Italy 67-75_142  -2

Eduardo Molinari, Italy 68-74_142  -2

Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 72-70_142  -2

Justin Walters, South Africa 70-72_142  -2

Jason Scrivener, Australia 71-72_143  -1

Steven Brown, England 71-72_143  -1

Thorbjørn Olesen, Denmark 69-74_143  -1

Ricardo Santos, Portugal 73-70_143  -1

Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 74-69_143  -1

Alvaro Quiros, Spain 69-74_143  -1

Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 72-71_143  -1

Tom Gandy, Isle of Man 70-73_143  -1

Romain Wattel, France 71-73_144   E

Giulio Castagnara, Italy 74-70_144   E

Filippo Bergamaschi, Italy 70-74_144   E

Nacho Elvira, Spain 71-73_144   E

Matteo Manassero, Italy 71-73_144   E

Craig Howie, Scotland 76-68_144   E

Andrea Saracino, Itlay 70-74_144   E

S.S.P. Chawrasia, India 74-70_144   E

Carlos Pigem, Spain 75-70_145  +1

Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 75-70_145  +1

Wade Ormsby, Austria 71-74_145  +1

Clement Sordet, France 69-77_146  +2

Jordan Smith, England 74-73_147  +3

JC Ritchie, South Africa 75-72_147  +3

Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 73-74_147  +3

Aron Zemmer, Italy 72-76_148  +4

Matthew Baldwin, England 77-71_148  +4

Benjamin Poke, Denmark 80-68_148  +4

Tommaso Perrino, Italy 75-76_151  +7

Retired or Withdrew

Raphael Jacquelin, France

Jean-Baptiste Gonnet, France

