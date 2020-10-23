European Tour Italian Open Par Scores

Thursday At The Chervo Golf Club Brescia, Italy Purse: $7 million Yardage: 7,434; Par: 72 First Round Laurie Canter, England…

Thursday At The Chervo Golf Club Brescia, Italy Purse: $7 million Yardage: 7,434; Par: 72 First Round

Laurie Canter, England 60-68_128 -16

Ross McGowan, England 66-64_130 -14

Dean Burmester, South Africa 64-68_132 -12

Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 64-69_133 -11

Adrian Otaegui, Spain 67-67_134 -10

Robin Roussel, France 66-68_134 -10

Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 67-67_134 -10

Richard Bland, England 65-70_135 -9

Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 67-68_135 -9

Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 67-68_135 -9

Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 67-68_135 -9

Sebastian Heisele, Germany 68-67_135 -9

Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 71-64_135 -9

Adri Arnaus, Spain 65-70_135 -9

Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 68-67_135 -9

Martin Kaymer, Germany 69-66_135 -9

Matthieu Pavon, France 70-65_135 -9

Louis De Jager, South Africa 68-68_136 -8

Matt Wallace, England 68-68_136 -8

Damien Perrier, France 65-71_136 -8

Chris Paisley, England 69-67_136 -8

Yikeun Chang, Korea 70-66_136 -8

Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 67-69_136 -8

David Horsey, England 69-67_136 -8

Joost Luiten, Netherlands 70-66_136 -8

Oscar Lengden, Sweden 65-71_136 -8

Wil Besseling, Netherlands 65-71_136 -8

Emilio Cuartero Blanco, Spain 68-68_136 -8

Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 66-70_136 -8

Dave Coupland, England 69-67_136 -8

Bryce Easton, South Africa 68-69_137 -7

Marc Warren, Scotland 69-68_137 -7

Scott Jamieson, Scotland 68-69_137 -7

Niklas Lemke, Sweden 66-71_137 -7

Jamie Donaldson, Wales 68-69_137 -7

Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 68-69_137 -7

Maverick Antcliff, Austria 70-67_137 -7

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 69-68_137 -7

Marcus Armitage, England 67-70_137 -7

Guido Migliozzi, Italy 68-69_137 -7

Jens Fahrbring, Sweden 70-67_137 -7

Toby Tree, England 68-69_137 -7

Julien Quesne, France 66-71_137 -7

Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 68-69_137 -7

Francesco Laporta, Italy 68-70_138 -6

Daniel Young, Scotland 68-70_138 -6

Dale Whitnell, England 68-70_138 -6

Matthew Jordan, England 66-72_138 -6

Hurly Long, Germany 69-69_138 -6

Jack Senior, England 66-72_138 -6

Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 69-69_138 -6

Adrian Meronk, Poland 67-71_138 -6

Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 68-70_138 -6

Marcel Schneider, Germany 69-70_139 -5

Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 70-69_139 -5

Jorge Campillo, Spain 68-71_139 -5

Joel Stalter, France 73-66_139 -5

Steven Tiley, England 68-71_139 -5

Lee Westwood, England 72-67_139 -5

Antoine Rozner, France 68-71_139 -5

Aaron Cockerill, Canada 67-72_139 -5

Johannes Veerman, United States 70-70_140 -4

Federico Maccario, Italy 70-70_140 -4

Matthias Schwab, Austria 72-68_140 -4

Renato Paratore, Italy 71-69_140 -4

Edwardo De La Riva, Spain 71-69_140 -4

Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 70-70_140 -4

Missed Cut

Andrea Romano, Italy 72-69_141 -3

Victor Perez, France 67-74_141 -3

David Drysdale, Scotland 69-72_141 -3

Mathieu Fenasse, France 67-74_141 -3

Alejandro Canizares, Spain 69-72_141 -3

Enrico Di Nitto, Italy 72-69_141 -3

Adrien Saddier, France 68-73_141 -3

Ashun Wu, China 69-72_141 -3

Ben Evans, England 70-71_141 -3

Liam Johnston, Scotland 69-72_141 -3

Gavin Moynihan, Ireland 72-69_141 -3

Nino Bertasio, Italy 70-71_141 -3

Daan Huizing, Netherlands 70-71_141 -3

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 72-69_141 -3

Stefano Mazzoli, Italy 67-75_142 -2

Eduardo Molinari, Italy 68-74_142 -2

Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 72-70_142 -2

Justin Walters, South Africa 70-72_142 -2

Jason Scrivener, Australia 71-72_143 -1

Steven Brown, England 71-72_143 -1

Thorbjørn Olesen, Denmark 69-74_143 -1

Ricardo Santos, Portugal 73-70_143 -1

Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 74-69_143 -1

Alvaro Quiros, Spain 69-74_143 -1

Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 72-71_143 -1

Tom Gandy, Isle of Man 70-73_143 -1

Romain Wattel, France 71-73_144 E

Giulio Castagnara, Italy 74-70_144 E

Filippo Bergamaschi, Italy 70-74_144 E

Nacho Elvira, Spain 71-73_144 E

Matteo Manassero, Italy 71-73_144 E

Craig Howie, Scotland 76-68_144 E

Andrea Saracino, Itlay 70-74_144 E

S.S.P. Chawrasia, India 74-70_144 E

Carlos Pigem, Spain 75-70_145 +1

Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 75-70_145 +1

Wade Ormsby, Austria 71-74_145 +1

Clement Sordet, France 69-77_146 +2

Jordan Smith, England 74-73_147 +3

JC Ritchie, South Africa 75-72_147 +3

Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 73-74_147 +3

Aron Zemmer, Italy 72-76_148 +4

Matthew Baldwin, England 77-71_148 +4

Benjamin Poke, Denmark 80-68_148 +4

Tommaso Perrino, Italy 75-76_151 +7

Retired or Withdrew

Raphael Jacquelin, France

Jean-Baptiste Gonnet, France

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.