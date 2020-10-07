CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Emergency use of drug sought | Va. university easing rules | Medical supply chains failed | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Sports » England trio to miss…

England trio to miss Wales match while awaiting test results

The Associated Press

October 7, 2020, 1:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho will miss England’s friendly match against Wales on Thursday while they await the results of coronavirus tests after attending a party at the weekend.

The three players’ arrivals at the England training base were delayed this week as the Football Association assessed if there was any risk to the squad as a result of the party held at Abraham’s house, which Chilwell and Sancho also attended.

England manager Gareth Southgate said the players will not be available against Wales but couldn’t say whether they may return to play the Nations League match against Belgium on Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up