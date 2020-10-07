England trio to miss Wales match while awaiting test results

LONDON (AP) — Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho will miss England’s friendly match against Wales on Thursday while…

LONDON (AP) — Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho will miss England’s friendly match against Wales on Thursday while they await the results of coronavirus tests after attending a party at the weekend.

The three players’ arrivals at the England training base were delayed this week as the Football Association assessed if there was any risk to the squad as a result of the party held at Abraham’s house, which Chilwell and Sancho also attended.

England manager Gareth Southgate said the players will not be available against Wales but couldn’t say whether they may return to play the Nations League match against Belgium on Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.