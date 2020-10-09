CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Quarter of recent DC cases traced to social gatherings | Fairfax school enrollment drops about 5% | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Sports » ECHL plans 2-phase start…

ECHL plans 2-phase start to season

The Associated Press

October 9, 2020, 5:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — The ECHL, the third tier of pro hockey in North America, plans a two-phase start to its season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thirteen of the 25 active teams will start Dec. 11 and the other 12 will open Jan. 15, with the regular season ending June 6.

The 13 teams that start Dec. 11 will play a 72-game season, and the teams that open Jan. 15 will play a 62-game season. Standings will be based on winning percentage, with the playoff format to be announced later.

The Atlanta Gladiators have suspended operations for the season.

T

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up