NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw for the group stage of the Europa League:

Group A

Roma (Italy), Young Boys (Switzerland), Cluj (Romania), CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria)

Group B

Arsenal (England), Rapid Vienna (Austria), Molde (Norway), Dundalk (Ireland)

Group C

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), Slavia Prague (Czech Republic), Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel), Nice (France)

Group D

Benfica (Portugal), Standard Liège (Belgium), Rangers (Scotland), Lech Poznań (Poland)

Group E

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), PAOK Thessaloniki (Greece), Granada (Spain), Omonia (Cyprus)

Group F

Napoli (Italy), Real Sociedad (Spain), AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands), Rijeka (Croatia)

Group G

Braga (Portugal), Leicester (England), AEK Athens (Greece), Zorya Luhansk (Ukraine)

Group H

Celtic (Scotland), Sparta Prague (Czech Republic), AC Milan (Italy), Lille (France)

Group I

Villarreal (Spain), Qarabağ (Azerbaijan), Maccabi Tel-Aviv (Israel), Sivasspor (Turkey)

Group J

Tottenham (England), Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria), LASK (Austria), Royal Antwerp (Belgium)

Group K

CSKA Moscow (Russia), Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia), Feyenoord (Netherlands), Wolfsberger (Austria)

Group L

Gent (Belgium), Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), Hoffenheim (Germany), Slovan Liberec (Czech Republic)

