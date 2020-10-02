NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw for the group stage of the Europa League:
Group A
Roma (Italy), Young Boys (Switzerland), Cluj (Romania), CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria)
——
Group B
Arsenal (England), Rapid Vienna (Austria), Molde (Norway), Dundalk (Ireland)
——
Group C
Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), Slavia Prague (Czech Republic), Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel), Nice (France)
——
Group D
Benfica (Portugal), Standard Liège (Belgium), Rangers (Scotland), Lech Poznań (Poland)
——
Group E
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), PAOK Thessaloniki (Greece), Granada (Spain), Omonia (Cyprus)
——
Group F
Napoli (Italy), Real Sociedad (Spain), AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands), Rijeka (Croatia)
——
Group G
Braga (Portugal), Leicester (England), AEK Athens (Greece), Zorya Luhansk (Ukraine)
——
Group H
Celtic (Scotland), Sparta Prague (Czech Republic), AC Milan (Italy), Lille (France)
——
Group I
Villarreal (Spain), Qarabağ (Azerbaijan), Maccabi Tel-Aviv (Israel), Sivasspor (Turkey)
——
Group J
Tottenham (England), Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria), LASK (Austria), Royal Antwerp (Belgium)
——
Group K
CSKA Moscow (Russia), Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia), Feyenoord (Netherlands), Wolfsberger (Austria)
——
Group L
Gent (Belgium), Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), Hoffenheim (Germany), Slovan Liberec (Czech Republic)
___
