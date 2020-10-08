CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's Co. stays in Phase Two for now | Alexandria's 'streatery' extended through 2021 | Latest test results in DC region
Devils acquire defenseman Ryan Murray from Blue Jackets

The Associated Press

October 8, 2020, 9:30 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils acquired defenseman Ryan Murray from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday for a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft.

The 27-year-old Murray, the No. 2 overall pick in 2012, had two goals and seven assists in 27 games last season with the Blue Jackets, and added goal in nine playoff games.

In 347 regular-season games in seven NHL seasons, all with Columbus, he has 15 goals and 95 assists.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

