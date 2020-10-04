CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Infections rising in all but 3 states | Long-term jobless caught in squeeze that imperils recovery | Latest virus test results in DC region
Dest makes debut for Barcelona as 1st American player

The Associated Press

October 4, 2020, 5:06 PM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Sergiño Dest made his debut for Barcelona on Sunday, becoming the first American to play in a Spanish league match for the club.

The defender went on in the 75th minute of Sunday’s game against Sevilla at Camp Nou with the score tied 1-1. He replaced left back Jordi Alba.

Dest signed a five-year contract for Barcelona on Thursday. Barcelona paid Ajax 21 million euros (around $25 million), plus an additional 5 million euros ($5.8 million) in add-ons, to acquire the 19-year-old Dest.

Another American, Konrad de la Fuente, who is in Barcelona’s reserve team, played with the first team during preseason.

