CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reports 2nd highest number of new cases | Stressed freshmen missing quintessential college experience | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Sports » Coyotes sign forward Christian…

Coyotes sign forward Christian Fischer to 2-year deal

The Associated Press

October 19, 2020, 1:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Christian Fischer to a two-year contract.

Terms of the deal announced Monday were not released.

The 23-year-old Fischer was a restricted free agent after finishing with six goals and three assists in 56 games with the Coyotes last season.

The bruising 6-foot-2, 214-pound Chicago native also finished third on the team with 140 hits to help Arizona end an eight-year postseason drought with a trip to the NHL playoff bubble.

Fischer has 35 goals and 28 assists in 213 career games since being drafted by Arizona in the second round of the 2015 NHL draft.

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up