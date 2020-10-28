ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Cory Burke scores in the 65th, Union beat Fire 2-1

The Associated Press

October 28, 2020, 10:06 PM

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Cory Burke scored on a header in the 65th minute, helping the Philadelphia Union beat the Chicago Fire 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia (13-3-5) has won five of its last six matches and leads the MLS with 44 points. Chicago (5-9-6) is winless in its last three.

Kacper Przybylko scored on a penalty kick for the Union in the 28th minute. It was his first goal in five matches.

Robert Beric tied it in the 42nd minute on a pass from Djordje Mihailovic. It was Beric’s 10th goal of the season.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake blocked Beric’s left-footed shot from a difficult angle in the 64th minute. Beric also missed a header attempt from close range in the 76th.

Blake finished with three saves for the Union, who have allowed only nine goals in their last 11 games.

