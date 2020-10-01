Champions League group stage draw list

GENEVA (AP) — Draw made Thursday for the UEFA Champions League group stage: Group A: Bayern Munich (Germany), Atlético Madrid…

GENEVA (AP) — Draw made Thursday for the UEFA Champions League group stage:

Group A: Bayern Munich (Germany), Atlético Madrid (Spain), Salzburg (Austria), Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia).

Group B: Real Madrid (Spain), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Inter Milan (Italy), Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany).

Group C: Porto (Portugal). Manchester City (England), Olympiakos (Greece), Marseille (France).

Group D: Liverpool (England), Ajax (Netherlands), Atalanta (Italy), Midtjylland (Denmark).

Group E: Sevilla (Spain), Chelsea (England), Krasnodar (Russia), Rennes (France).

Group F: Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Lazio (Italy), Club Brugge (Belgium).

Group G: Juventus (Italy), Barcelona (Spain), Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine), Ferencváros (Hungary).

Group H: Paris Saint-Germain (France), Manchester United (England), Leipzig (Germany), Istanbul Başakşehir (Turkey).

