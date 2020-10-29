ELECTION NEWS: Senate election FAQs | DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Blackhawks loan Kirby Dach to Canadian junior team

The Associated Press

October 29, 2020, 5:59 PM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks loaned center Kirby Dach to the Canadian junior hockey team Thursday.

Hockey Canada said if the NHL season starts before the world junior championship in Edmonton ends Jan. 5, Dach will return to the Blackhawks.

Dach will be part of the 47-player selection camp Nov. 16-Dec. 13 in Red Deer. Picked third overall by Chicago last year, he had eight goals and 15 assists in 64 games for the Blackhawks.

