Bayern shows off new signings in cup win over 5th-tier club

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich gave its new signings space to shine as it beat fifth-tier club Düren 3-0 on…

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich gave its new signings space to shine as it beat fifth-tier club Düren 3-0 on Thursday in the first round of the German Cup.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored twice on his debut for Bayern, two months after playing against the German club for Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final. Düren left with heads held high after conceding just three goals against a Bayern team which scored eight against Barcelona in August and eight more against Schalke last month.

Choupo-Moting scored Bayern’s first goal with a calm finish off a square pass from right-back Bouna Sarr, another new arrival from Marseille. A third signing, Douglas Costa, had a role in the buildup in his first game since returning to Bayern on loan from Juventus.

Bayern also gave starts to backup goalkeeper Alexander Nübel and the 17-year-old Jamal Musiala, who scored against Schalke in his Bundesliga debut last month. Bayern is aiming to become the first club to win the German Cup three years in a row.

Düren could have taken a shock lead in the first minute when Marc Brasnic headed a cross toward goal, but Nübel snatched it out of the air. Bayern kept up the pressure on Düren with or without the ball and was rewarded with Choupo-Moting’s goal in the 24th minute.

Soon after, Joran Sobiech gave away a penalty with a clumsy challenge on Choupo-Moting and Thomas Müller — one of the few first-choice players in the Bayern side — converted the 36th-minute spot-kick with ease. Choupo-Moting made it 3-0 in the 75th with a shot from the edge of the box after a smart pass from Sarr.

Düren was supposed to be the host team for the game, but it was played at Bayern’s stadium. It’s one of several small German clubs which gave away their hosting rights for the German Cup. Teams generally cited difficulties adapting their home stadiums to the requirements of the coronavirus regulations used in the tournament, or the costs of adapting a venue for TV broadcasts without ticket income.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.