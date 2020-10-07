AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times EDT NASCAR CUP SERIES Bank of America ROVAL 400 Site: Charlotte, North Carolina. Schedule: Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m.…

All Times EDT

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Bank of America ROVAL 400

Site: Charlotte, North Carolina.

Schedule: Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m. (NBC).

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

Race distance: 109 laps, 248.52 miles.

Last year: Chase Elliott won after starting 19th.

Last race: Denny Hamlin beat Matt DiBenedetto by 0.023 seconds in the third overtime at Talladega.

Fast facts: Hamlin is the points leader by 20 over Kevin Harvick and 44 over Chase Elliott. … Hamlin has won seven times this season, Harvick nine times.

Next race: Hollywood Casino 400, Oct. 18, Kansas Speedway.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Drive for the Cure 250

Site: Charlotte, North Carolina.

Schedule: Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m.

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

Race distance: 67 laps, 155.3 miles.

Last year: A.J. Allmendinger won after starting fifth.

Last race: Justin Galey grabbed the lead one lap from the finish and won at Talladega, his third straight victory at a superspeedway.

Fast facts: Chase Briscoe leads Austin Cindric by 34 points, Noah Gragson by 37 and Haley by 40 with five races remaining. … The championship field will be reduced to eight after the race with three more races in the round of eight.

Next race: Kansas Lottery 300, Oct. 18, Kansas Speedway.

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Raphael Lessard gained his first career victory thanks to a multicar wreck in a two-lap shoot out to the finish at Talledega.

Next race: Clean Harbors 200, Oct. 17, Kansas Speedway.

FORMULA ONE

German Grand Prix

Site: Hockenheim, Germany.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 a.m.-6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6 a.m.-7 a.m., and qualifying, 9 a.m.; Sunday, race, 8:10 a.m. (ESPN2).

Track: Nurburgring.

Race distance: 60 laps, 191.8 miles.

Last year: Max Verstappen won at Hockenheimring.

Last race: Valterri Bottas won in Russia for his second victory of the season.

Fast facts: Lewis Hamilton leads Mercedes teammate Bottas by 44 points n Max Verstappn is 77 points behind.

Next race: Portuguese Grand Prix, Prix, Oct. 25, Autodromo Internacional do Algarve.

INDYCAR

Last races Josef Newgarden and Will Power won doubleheader road races in Indianapolis.

Next race: Firestone Grand Prix, Oct. 25, St. Petersburg, Florida.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Friday and Saturday at Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, Pennsylvania.

