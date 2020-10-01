AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES YellaWood 500 Site: Talladega, Alabama Schedule: Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (NBC) Track: Talladega Superspeedway…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

YellaWood 500

Site: Talladega, Alabama

Schedule: Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (NBC)

Track: Talladega Superspeedway

Race distance: 188 laps, 500.08 miles

Last year: Ryan Blaney won after starting ninth.

Last race: Kurt Busch became the first driver to ensure a spot in the next round of the playoffs with his first career victory at Las Vegas.

Fast facts: Kevin Harvick’s lead is just three over Denny Hamlin with Brad Keselowski 45 points back, Martin Truex Jr. 46 back and Joey Logano 50 behind. … Kurt Busch was 12th in points before his victory at Las Vegas vaulted him to ninth, two points behind his brother, Kyle.

Next race: Bank of America ROVAL 400, Oct. 11, Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Ag-Pro 300

Site: Talladega, Alabama

Schedule: Saturday, race, 4:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: Talladega Superspeedway

Race distance: 113 laps, 300 miles

Last year: Tyler Reddick won in April after starting second.

Last race: Chase Briscoe led 164 of 200 laps, swept both stage win and claimed his series-best eighth victory of the season at Las Vegas.

Fast facts: Briscoe leads Austin Cindric by 17 points after the first playoff race with Noah Gragson 34 points back in third. … Briscoe tied Sam Ard and Jack Ingram as the only drivers to win eight times in the first 27 races of a season.

Next race: Drive for the Cure 250, Oct. 10, Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Chevrolet Silverado 250

Site: Talladega, Alabama

Schedule: Saturday, race, 1 p.m. (FX1)

Track: Talladega Superspeedway

Race distance: 94 laps, 250.04 miles

Last year: Spencer Boyd won after starting 25th, the furthest back a winner started all season.

Last race: Austin Hill grabbed the lead on a restart with 39 laps to go and won at Las Vegas.

Fast facts: Sheldon Creed leads the points standings by eight over Brett Moffitt and 13 over Zane Smith. … Moffitt has yet to win a race but has 12 top-10 finishes in 18 races. Hill leads all drivers with 15 top-10 finishes this season. He is seventh in the standings, 39 points back. … The playoff field will be reduced to eight after this race.

Next race: Clean Harbors 200, Oct. 17, Kansas Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Valterri Bottas won the Russian Grand Prix after a penalty hampered his teammate and series points leader Lewis Hamilton.

Next race: German Grand Prix, Oct. 11, Hockenheim, Germany.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Indycar Harvest GP Doubleheader

Site: Indianapolis, Indiana

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 2:25 p.m.; qualifying, 6:20 p.m.; Friday, race, 3:30 p.m. (USA Network); Saturday, qualifying, 10:20 a.m.; race, 2:30 p.m. (NBC).

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

Race distance: Race 1, 85 laps, 207.3 miles; Race 2, 75 laps, 182.9 miles.

Last year: Simon Pagenaud won the grand prix at Indy after starting eighth.

Last race: Colton Herta won the second race in a doubleheader weekend at Mid-Ohio from the pole position.

Fast facts: Scott Dixon leads 2019 champion Josef Newgarden by 72 points through 11 of 14 scheduled races. … The course has 14 turns and is 2.439 miles long. … Three-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves will drive for Arrow McLaren SP as Oliver Askew deals with the effects of a concussion.

Next race: Firestone Grand Prix, Oct 25, St. Petersburg, Florida.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

NHRA Midwest Nationals

Site: St. Louis, Missouri.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying; Saturday, qualifying and eliminations; Sunday, eliminations, semifinals and finals.

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway

Next event: AAA NHRA Fall Nationals, Oct. 14, Ennis, Texas.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Series will race Friday and Saturday at Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

