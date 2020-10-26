ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why do we still have Electoral College?
Atlanta United has positive test, cancels in-person activity

The Associated Press

October 26, 2020, 5:37 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United has canceled in-person activity at its training facility after one player tested positive for COVID-19.

The team announced Monday the decision to cancel in-person activity was made out of an abundance of caution, but its scheduled match at Orlando City on Wednesday night is still planned.

The player’s positive result came from a Sunday test and was confirmed Monday. The team said the player is asymptomatic. All other players and staff had negative results.

The team said no players or staff have exhibited symptoms and more tests will be conducted Tuesday.

