Crew top NYCFC 3-1; clinch playoff spot, end winless streak

The Associated Press

October 19, 2020, 11:37 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Artur de Lima Junior and Pedro Santos scored and the Columbus Crew beat New York City FC 3-1 on Sunday night, ending a four-game winless streak and clinching a playoff spot.

Artur opened the scoring in the 26th minute with his second career MLS goal and first in the regular season. New York City’s Keaton Parks deflected an entry pass from Emmanuel Boateng and Artur won a free ball and rolled a right-footer between the legs of goalkeeper Sean Johnson.

Santos scored to give Columbus (10-4-4) a 2-0 lead in the 50th minute. The 32-year old has scored six goals this season in the last nine games.

NYCFC’s Valentín Castellanos answered with a goal in the 55th minute, and Gyasi Zardes put away the rebound of his own stopped penalty kick to cap the scoring in the third minute of stoppage time.

New York City (8-8-3) is winless, with two losses, in its last three games.

