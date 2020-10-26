ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why do we still have Electoral College?
Andrés Cantor to receive US Soccer Hall media award

The Associated Press

October 26, 2020, 2:55 PM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Andrés Cantor, famous for his screams of “Goooooaaal!” during soccer broadcasts, has won the Colin Jose Media Award given annually by the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Cantor will receive the award at next year’s induction ceremony that will include former U.S. captain Carlos Bocanegra, who was elected this year, and anyone elected in 2021.

Cantor, who turns 58 on Dec. 22, is lead announcer for Telemundo Deportes. He has worked the last eight men’s World Cups, the last two Women’s World Cups and several Olympics going back to 1984.

The award, announced Sunday night, honors print and electronic media and media relations professionals who specialize in U.S. soccer and is named for the Hall’s historian emeritus.

