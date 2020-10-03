CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump's diagnosis shows US vulnerability to virus | New syndrome seen in adults resembles MIS-C in kids | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » Sports » Alexandru Mitrita scores twice,…

Alexandru Mitrita scores twice, NYCFC beats Inter Miami 3-2

The Associated Press

October 3, 2020, 10:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Alexandru Mitrita scored twice in the first half to lead New York City FC to a 3-2 victory over Inter Miami on Saturday night.

New York City (7-6-2) has won consecutive games since a loss to Toronto 1-0 on Sept. 23 snapped a six-game unbeaten streak. Inter Miami (3-10-2) has lost three straight.

Mitrita scored in the fourth and 43rd minute, and Anton Tinnerholm in the 35th for NYCFC. Alexander Ring assisted on all three goals. Mitrita has four goals in his last two games.

Lewis Morgan scored in the 27th minute for Miami, and scored again in the 38th to tie the match at 2.

Miami’s Julian Carranza had an apparent goal reversed on an offside penalty following a video review in the 88th minute. Goalkeeper Sean Johnson also stopped Carranza’s left-footed shot in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time. Johnson finished with three saves.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up