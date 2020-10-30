ELECTION NEWS: Follow election coverage live | Election night protest in DC | Photos around the DC region | Photos across the US
Home » Sports » Alexander Zverev denies accusations…

Alexander Zverev denies accusations of domestic abuse

The Associated Press

October 30, 2020, 10:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Alexander Zverev denied accusations of domestic abuse on Friday, saying they are “simply not true.”

The 23-year-old German tennis player was responding to an interview former girlfriend Olga Sharypova gave to Russian sports website Championat on Thursday. Sharypova, a former Russian tennis player, said Zverev attempted to strangle her with a pillow and hit her head against a wall at a New York hotel before the U.S. Open in 2019. She said she feared for her life at the time.

Sharypova initially accused an unnamed ex-boyfriend of abuse on Instagram.

Zverev responded to the latest interview on Twitter, writing that he has known Sharypova since they were children, but he rejected the claims of abuse.

“I very much regret that she makes such statements. Because the accusations are simply not true,” the U.S. Open finalist wrote. “We had a relationship, but it ended a long time ago. Why Olga is making these allegations now, I just don’t know. I really hope that the two of us will find a way to deal with each other again in a reasonable and respectful way.”

___

More AP Tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD's Space Development Agency shows how fast the FAR can be

CIA cloud program awarded? CISA cyber program under protest

After years of practice, VA says its innovation ecosystem was ready-made for the pandemic

USPS sweeps 220 mail processing sites for any undelivered ballots following federal court order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up