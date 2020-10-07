CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC extends state of emergency | Montgomery Co. preps for COVID-era voting | Rethinking Thanksgiving? | Latest test results in DC region
Akinola scores, Toronto FC beats Revs to top MLS standings

The Associated Press

October 7, 2020, 10:31 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Ayo Akinola scored and Toronto FC beat the New England Revolution 1-0 on Wednesday night to break a tie with Eastern Conference rival Columbus for the MLS lead.

Akinola, a 20-year-old homegrown, has eight goals in 10 appearances this season. He sprinted onto a through ball and outmuscled defender Andrew Farrell before flicking in a side-netter in the 29th minute.

Toronto (10-2-4) has won four in a row and is unbeaten in its last six games.

New England (5-4-7), which had 60% possession and outshot Toronto 13-6, had its four-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Toronto improved to 3-10-5 against New England.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

