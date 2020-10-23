2020 U.S. Soccer Schedule

The Associated Press

All Times EST (Won 1, Lost 0) Saturday, Feb. 1 — United States 1, Costa Rica 0 Thursday, March 26…

Listen now to WTOP News

All Times EST (Won 1, Lost 0)

Saturday, Feb. 1 — United States 1, Costa Rica 0

Thursday, March 26 — vs. Netherlands at Eindhoven, Netherlands, ccd.

Monday, March 30 — vs. Wales at Cardiff, Wales, ccd.

a-Thursday, June 4 — vs. Honduras at Houston, ccd.

a-Sunday, June 7 — vs. Mexico or Costa Rica at Arlington, Texas, ccd.

Thursday, Nov. 12 — vs. Wales at Swansea, Wales, 2:45 p.m,

q-World Cup qualifier

a-CONCACAF Nations League

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.