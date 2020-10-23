2020 U.S. Soccer Schedule

|All Times EST
|(Won 1, Lost 0)
Saturday, Feb. 1 — United States 1, Costa Rica 0
Thursday, March 26 — vs. Netherlands at Eindhoven, Netherlands, ccd.
Monday, March 30 — vs. Wales at Cardiff, Wales, ccd.
a-Thursday, June 4 — vs. Honduras at Houston, ccd.
a-Sunday, June 7 — vs. Mexico or Costa Rica at Arlington, Texas, ccd.
Thursday, Nov. 12 — vs. Wales at Swansea, Wales, 2:45 p.m,
q-World Cup qualifier
a-CONCACAF Nations League
