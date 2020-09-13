CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. prison reports 407 cases, 2 deaths | Teacher departures leave schools scrambling for substitutes | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » Wolves manager Nuno Espirito…

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo signs new contract

The Associated Press

September 13, 2020, 11:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has signed a new three-year contract.

The Portuguese, who has overseen Wolves’ promotion from the Championship and a pair of seventh-place Premier League finishes since joining in 2017, had a year left to run on his existing deal.

Now there is certainty at the central England club ahead of the team’s opening match of the season at Sheffield United on Monday.

Wolves also reached the quarterfinals of the Europa League last season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up