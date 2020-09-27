WNBA Playoff Glance The Associated Press

All Times Eastern (Seeding in parentheses; home team listed last) All games played at Bradenton, Fla. First Round (Single Elimination)…

All Times Eastern (Seeding in parentheses; home team listed last) All games played at Bradenton, Fla. First Round (Single Elimination) Tuesday, Sept. 15 (7)Connecticut 94, (6)Chicago 81 (5)Phoenix 85, (8)Washington 84 Second Round (Single Elimination) Thursday, Sept. 17 (4)Minnesota 80,(5)Phoenix 79 (7)Connecticut 73, (3)Los Angeles 59 Semifinals (Best-of-5; x-if necessary) (7)Connecticut 2, (1)Las Vegas 2 Sunday, Sept. 20: Connecticut 87, Las Vegas 62 Tuesday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas, 83, Connecticut 75 Thursday, Sept. 24: Connecticut 77, Las Vegas 68 Sunday, Sept. 27: Las Vegas 84, Connecticut 75 Tuesday, Sept. 29: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, 7 or 9 p.m. (2)Seattle 2, vs. (4)Minnesota 0 Sunday, Sept. 20: Seattle,Minnesota vs. ppd. Tuesday, Sept. 22: Seattle 88, Minnesota 86 Thursday, Sept. 24: Seattle 89, Minnesota 79 Sunday, Sept. 27: Seattle vs. Minnesota, 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Seattle vs. Minnesota, 7 or 9 p.m. x-Thursday, Oct. 1: Minnesota vs. Seattle, TBD Finals (Best-of-5; x-if necessary) TBD vs. TBD Friday, Oct. 2: Game One, 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4: Game Two, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6: Game Three, 7 p.m. x-Thursday, Oct 8: Game Four, 7 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct. 11: Game Five, 3 p.m. Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.