Valeri scores 2 goals, Timbers beat Earthquakes 6-1

The Associated Press

September 20, 2020, 1:11 AM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Diego Valeri had two goals, Yimmi Chará had a goal and an assist, and the Portland Timbers beat the San Jose Earthquakes 6-1 on Saturday night.

Jeremy Ebobisse, Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Julio Cascante also scored for Portland (5-4-3).

Valeri converted from the spot in the 25th minute to open the scoring after San Jose was called for a hand ball in the area. Ebobisse made it 2-0 about two minutes later.

Carlos Fierro scored just before halftime for San Jose (2-5-5), which is winless in its last seven games.

Valeri’s shot from the top of the area deflected into the net in the 57th minute to make it 3-1. It was his first multi-goal game since September 24, 2017.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

