US Open Results

Sunday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $21,656,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _…

Sunday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $21,656,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Sunday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Fourth Round

Alexander Zverev (5), Germany, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-2, 6-2, 6-1.

Pablo Carreno Busta (20), Spain, def. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, 6-5.

Borna Coric (27), Croatia, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 7-5, 6-1, 6-3.

Denis Shapovalov (12), Canada, def. David Goffin (7), Belgium, 6-7 (0), 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Jennifer Brady (28), United States, def. Angelique Kerber (17), Germany, 6-1, 6-4.

Yulia Putintseva (23), Kazakhstan, def. Petra Martic (8), Croatia, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Petra Kvitova (6), Czech Republic, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (6).

Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, def. Anett Kontaveit (14), Estonia, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, def. Mackenzie McDonald and Christopher Eubanks, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (8), Netherlands, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Alison Riske, United States, and Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Timea Babos (1), Hungary, walkover.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Veronika Kudermetova and Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Demi Schuurs (4), Netherlands, 6-4, 6-2.

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, 6-4, 7-6 (1).

