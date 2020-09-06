US Open Results

Sunday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $21,656,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Sunday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Fourth Round
Alexander Zverev (5), Germany, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-2, 6-2, 6-1.
Pablo Carreno Busta (20), Spain, def. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, 6-5.
Borna Coric (27), Croatia, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 7-5, 6-1, 6-3.
Denis Shapovalov (12), Canada, def. David Goffin (7), Belgium, 6-7 (0), 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.
Women’s Singles
Fourth Round
Jennifer Brady (28), United States, def. Angelique Kerber (17), Germany, 6-1, 6-4.
Yulia Putintseva (23), Kazakhstan, def. Petra Martic (8), Croatia, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.
Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Petra Kvitova (6), Czech Republic, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (6).
Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, def. Anett Kontaveit (14), Estonia, 6-3, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, def. Mackenzie McDonald and Christopher Eubanks, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (5).
Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (8), Netherlands, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 7-6 (6), 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Third Round
Alison Riske, United States, and Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Timea Babos (1), Hungary, walkover.
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Veronika Kudermetova and Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Demi Schuurs (4), Netherlands, 6-4, 6-2.
Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, 6-4, 7-6 (1).
