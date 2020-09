US Open Results

Saturday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $21,656,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _…

Saturday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $21,656,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Saturday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Andrey Rublev (10), Russia, def. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, 6-0, 6-4, 6-0.

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

Matteo Berrettini (6), Italy, def. Casper Ruud (30), Norway, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Alex de Minaur (21), Australia, def. Karen Khachanov (11), Russia, 6-4, 0-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Roberto Bautista-Agut (8), Spain, 7-5, 2-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (15), Canada, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 6-1, 6-0, 6-4.

Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Maria Sakkari (15), Greece, def. Amanda Anisimova (22), United States, 6-3, 6-1.

Elise Mertens (16), Belgium, def. Caty McNally, United States, 7-5, 6-1.

Karolina Muchova (20), Czech Republic, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (7).

Serena Williams (3), United States, def. Sloane Stephens (26), United States, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Tsvetana Pironkova, Bulgaria, def. Donna Vekic (18), Croatia, 6-4, 6-1.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Iga Swiatek, Poland, 6-4, 6-2.

Alize Cornet, France, def. Madison Keys (7), United States, 7-6 (4), 3-2, ret.

Sofia Kenin (2), United States, def. Ons Jabeur (27), Tunisia, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, 6-3, 6-2.

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Jack Sock and Jack Withrow, United States, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Horia Tecau, Romania, and Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (6), Germany, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Demi Schuurs (4), Netherlands, def. Alla Kudryavtseva, Russia, and Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, 6-2, 7-5.

Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (6), Japan, 6-4, 0-6, 6-4.

Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Shelby Rogers and Jessica Pegula, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

