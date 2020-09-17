CORONAVIRUS NEWS: JMU to resume in-person classes | DC urges residents to cooperate with contact tracing | Smithsonian to reopen 2 more museums
Home » Sports » US Open Leaders Cards

US Open Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

September 17, 2020, 6:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Thursday
At Winged Foot Golf Club
Mamaroneck, N.Y.
Yardage: 7,477; Par: 70
First Round
Par out 443 444 345-35
Justin Thomas 344 443 344-33
Patrick Reed 443 463 145-34
Thomas Pieters 433 444 344-33
Matthew Wolff 433 444 245-33

___

Par in 345 344 444-35-70
Justin Thomas 235 344 443-32—65
Patrick Reed 344 243 444-32—66
Thomas Pieters 336 344 433-33—66
Matthew Wolff 434 244 444-33—66

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up