US Open Leaders Cards

|Thursday
|At Winged Foot Golf Club
|Mamaroneck, N.Y.
|Yardage: 7,477; Par: 70
|First Round
|Par out
|443
|444
|345-35
|Justin Thomas
|344
|443
|344-33
|Patrick Reed
|443
|463
|145-34
|Thomas Pieters
|433
|444
|344-33
|Matthew Wolff
|433
|444
|245-33
|Par in
|345
|344
|444-35-70
|Justin Thomas
|235
|344
|443-32—65
|Patrick Reed
|344
|243
|444-32—66
|Thomas Pieters
|336
|344
|433-33—66
|Matthew Wolff
|434
|244
|444-33—66
