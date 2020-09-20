US Open Leaders Cards

Sunday At Winged Foot Golf Club Mamaroneck, N.Y. Yardage: 7,477; Par: 70 Final Round Par out 443 444 345-35 Bryson…

Sunday At Winged Foot Golf Club Mamaroneck, N.Y. Yardage: 7,477; Par: 70 Final Round Par out 443 444 345-35 Bryson DeChambeau 443 344 353-33 Matthew Wolff 444 454 353-36 Louis Oosthuizen 443 543 355-36 Harris English 633 445 344-36

___

Par in 345 344 444-35-70—280 Bryson DeChambeau 335 344 444-34-67—274 Matthew Wolff 445 354 644-39-75—280 Louis Oosthuizen 445 345 453-37-73—282 Harris English 335 445 445-37-73—283

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.