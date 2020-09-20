US Open Leaders Cards

|Sunday
|At Winged Foot Golf Club
|Mamaroneck, N.Y.
|Yardage: 7,477; Par: 70
|Final Round
|Par out
|443
|444
|345-35
|Bryson DeChambeau
|443
|344
|353-33
|Matthew Wolff
|444
|454
|353-36
|Louis Oosthuizen
|443
|543
|355-36
|Harris English
|633
|445
|344-36
___
|Par in
|345
|344
|444-35-70—280
|Bryson DeChambeau
|335
|344
|444-34-67—274
|Matthew Wolff
|445
|354
|644-39-75—280
|Louis Oosthuizen
|445
|345
|453-37-73—282
|Harris English
|335
|445
|445-37-73—283
