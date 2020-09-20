CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Northam extends Va. rent and mortgage relief program | Montgomery Co. renters report illegal increases | Latest virus test results in the region
Home » Sports » US Open Leaders Cards

US Open Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

September 20, 2020, 6:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Sunday
At Winged Foot Golf Club
Mamaroneck, N.Y.
Yardage: 7,477; Par: 70
Final Round
Par out 443 444 345-35
Bryson DeChambeau 443 344 353-33
Matthew Wolff 444 454 353-36
Louis Oosthuizen 443 543 355-36
Harris English 633 445 344-36

___

Par in 345 344 444-35-70—280
Bryson DeChambeau 335 344 444-34-67—274
Matthew Wolff 445 354 644-39-75—280
Louis Oosthuizen 445 345 453-37-73—282
Harris English 335 445 445-37-73—283

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up